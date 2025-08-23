Lack of public transport in Wales will leave older people nowhere to go this bank holiday

Concerns have been raised that a lack of public transport in Wales will leave many older people with nowhere to go this bank holiday.

The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales warned that many older people will struggle to get out and about and do the things that matter to them this weekend as they will be unable to access suitable public transport.

Rhian Bowen-Davies said that while many people will use the bank holiday to visit family or friends, travel to the coast or countryside for a day out, or run a few errands, these options are often limited for many older people.

The Commissioner says that improvements to the availability, accessibility and reliability of bus services must be delivered quickly when the ‘Bus Bill’ passes through the Senedd, so that older people can see the benefits as soon as possible.

Public transport plays an important role in the lives of older people who find themselves no longer wanting or able to drive.

Crucial

Public transport is also crucial to enable many older people to continue working, get involved in volunteering opportunities and provide unpaid care or offer childcare.

The Commissioner says that despite its importance in terms of health, well-being and independence, many older people struggle to access the public transport they need.

This can leave them feeling excluded and at risk of isolation.

Recent polling found that nearly two-thirds of older people in Wales are concerned about public transport and issues relating to public transport.

The Commissioner said the issue is also frequently raised by the older people she meets.

Concerns

Some pensioners have raised concerns about safety when waiting for or travelling on public transport, which can discourage people from using it.

Rhian Bowen-Davies, said: “For many of us, bank holiday plans will involve some form of travel, and getting from A to B is something that we often take for granted when we have access to a car.

“But for many older people, transport options are much more limited, often due to the lack of bus and train services or their reliability, or as a result of relying on others when needing to travel.

“This means that over the weekend many older people across Wales will find it difficult to get out and about and do the things that matter to them, crucial to support health, well-being and independence.

“This isn’t just an issue for bank holiday weekends, though – older people face barriers created by a lack of public transport every single day. As one older person said to me: ‘I have a bus pass, but no bus’.

“That’s why we need to see significant improvements, with public transport services better reflecting the needs of passengers through greater availability, accessibility and reliability.

“This will benefit people of all ages, particularly older people, as well as supporting more environmentally friendly travel options.

“It’s therefore crucial that the changes promised by the Bus Bill are delivered quickly once this passes through the Senedd to ensure that older people can feel the benefits as soon as possible.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “We have invested £64m this year to make improvements to our existing bus networks as we continue the journey to deliver a Bus Bill that puts people before profit across Wales.

“This is in addition to the billions of pounds we have already committed to improving public transport, including more than £1bn on transforming the Core Valley Lines and £800m invested on new trains.”

