‘Lack of remorse’ First Minister in ‘fit of fury’ during Senedd clash, claim Tories
Welsh Tories have described the First Minister as being in a “fit of fury” and having a “shameful lack of remorse” when he clashed with the Welsh Conservative leader in emotional scenes at the Senedd today.
The First Minister became upset after Andrew RT Davies had asked him a question about long ambulance waiting times.
Andrew RT Davies had earlier referred to the case of Keith Morris, of Merthyr Tydfil, who had been waiting for an ambulance on the floor in pain for 15 hours after a fall.
Mark Drakeford’s voice trembled with emotion as he erupted at Andrew RT Davies over his criticism of the Welsh NHS.
Andrew RT Davies had quoted a member of the public who had said that Wales was like a “third-world country” when it came to healthcare.
Mark Drakeford angrily defended NHS workers: “You have chosen to use that language here this afternoon. What do those people face? They face cuts to their pay because of the policy of your Government, and now they face cuts to the budgets that the health service itself will have at its disposal.”
I have *never* seen the First Minister of Wales this angry. Ever. https://t.co/wkcEQIVbU6 pic.twitter.com/qfVFZIvZbW
— Owen Williams 🏴 (@OwsWills) October 18, 2022
Speaking after the heated scenes at the Senedd, Welsh Tories said “…the First Minister made no apology, took no accountability and offered no solutions for a series of failings in the Welsh NHS over the course of the weekend”.
Citing the case of Mr Morris and an injured footballer, the Welsh Conservatives said: “When questioned on the matter, the First Minister, in a fit of fury, looked to blame the UK Government for the failings of his own Government’s handling of the NHS.”
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies MS said: “I have seen the First Minister attempt to avoid responsibility for his failings, but I have never seen such a shameful lack of remorse.
“Rather than take responsibility for Labour’s poor running of the NHS, Mark Drakeford looked to pass the blame onto the UK Government, despite the fact that Health in Wales has been under Labour control for 25 years.
“The fact remains, the Labour Government in Wales is the only Government to have ever cut an NHS budget. A fact he cannot hide from, no matter how hard he tries or how loud he shouts.
“He owes it to the people of Wales to apologise for his failings, take responsibility and provide a roadmap out of the mess that Labour have left the Welsh NHS in.”
‘100% with Mark Drakeford’
The emotional scenes from the Senedd today have drawn huge public interest, and First Minister Mark Drakeford received the support of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
The Scottish First Minister Tweeted: “100% with @MarkDrakeford @PrifWeinidog in his anger and frustration at Tories who take a sledgehammer to the economy and public services, and then try to pretend that the consequences have nothing to do with them. They do just the same in [Scotland].”
The First Minister also drew the support of Iolo Williams, who simply Tweeted: “Spot on
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Who knew the Prifathro had it in him? He may be a Unionist, but THAT is real fire. Now direct some of that to the sockpuppet ARTie’s puppeteers.
Don’t wait for them to call you. Go to their crumbling halls and DEMAND to be heard. Get Starmer to set someting up. About time he did something for Cymru
What a wonderful intervention from Nicola Sturgeon supporting our First Minister against this staggering and aggravated attack bursting with trademark hypocrisy. The case referred to by the arch hypocrite is replicated all over Britain times over and, due to the population distribution, happens mostly in England where his entirely unapologetic stone hearted masters have made waiting in ambulances and on floors a way of life for patients. It is to Mark Drakefords’ credit that he became emotional unlike the malfunctioning robots who lead the Tories here and over the border where you will not find an iota of care, contrition… Read more »
But he loves The Union, so he should be ashamed that he has done so little with the lavish gifts bestowed upon our province by England?
The problem for the Conservatives here is that much of the population are as angry as Mark Drakeford. Reminds me of the po-faced reaction they had to John Prescott punching that protester in Rhyl in 2001. The Tories said it was disgusting, while most if the population thought good on you John.
Arse**** Davies is nothing more than westminster Tory. muppet puppet he was treated with the contempt he deserved.
R2D2 a Tory droid / drone, versus a person with human emotions. A.I. has long way to go before it can become human, but the Tory party will never evolve that far,not does it want to.
I don’t blame him for losing his temper – the Tories never admit their mistakes or they are forced to to save their own arses. Come the next GE they are going to be decimated.
I wonder how many spin doctors the tories employ to twist truths.