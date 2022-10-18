‘Lack of remorse’ First Minister in ‘fit of fury’ during Senedd clash, claim Tories

Welsh Tories have described the First Minister as being in a “fit of fury” and having a “shameful lack of remorse” when he clashed with the Welsh Conservative leader in emotional scenes at the Senedd today.

The First Minister became upset after Andrew RT Davies had asked him a question about long ambulance waiting times.

Andrew RT Davies had earlier referred to the case of Keith Morris, of Merthyr Tydfil, who had been waiting for an ambulance on the floor in pain for 15 hours after a fall.

Mark Drakeford’s voice trembled with emotion as he erupted at Andrew RT Davies over his criticism of the Welsh NHS.

Andrew RT Davies had quoted a member of the public who had said that Wales was like a “third-world country” when it came to healthcare.

Mark Drakeford angrily defended NHS workers: “You have chosen to use that language here this afternoon. What do those people face? They face cuts to their pay because of the policy of your Government, and now they face cuts to the budgets that the health service itself will have at its disposal.”

I have *never* seen the First Minister of Wales this angry. Ever. https://t.co/wkcEQIVbU6 pic.twitter.com/qfVFZIvZbW — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) October 18, 2022

Speaking after the heated scenes at the Senedd, Welsh Tories said “…the First Minister made no apology, took no accountability and offered no solutions for a series of failings in the Welsh NHS over the course of the weekend”.

Citing the case of Mr Morris and an injured footballer, the Welsh Conservatives said: “When questioned on the matter, the First Minister, in a fit of fury, looked to blame the UK Government for the failings of his own Government’s handling of the NHS.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies MS said: “I have seen the First Minister attempt to avoid responsibility for his failings, but I have never seen such a shameful lack of remorse.

“Rather than take responsibility for Labour’s poor running of the NHS, Mark Drakeford looked to pass the blame onto the UK Government, despite the fact that Health in Wales has been under Labour control for 25 years.

“The fact remains, the Labour Government in Wales is the only Government to have ever cut an NHS budget. A fact he cannot hide from, no matter how hard he tries or how loud he shouts.

“He owes it to the people of Wales to apologise for his failings, take responsibility and provide a roadmap out of the mess that Labour have left the Welsh NHS in.”

‘100% with Mark Drakeford’

The emotional scenes from the Senedd today have drawn huge public interest, and First Minister Mark Drakeford received the support of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish First Minister Tweeted: “100% with @MarkDrakeford @PrifWeinidog in his anger and frustration at Tories who take a sledgehammer to the economy and public services, and then try to pretend that the consequences have nothing to do with them. They do just the same in [Scotland].”

The First Minister also drew the support of Iolo Williams, who simply Tweeted: “Spot on

