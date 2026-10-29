Lake Traffic Order set to come into force next month

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Only four objections were lodged with a Welsh council during a consultation this summer on proposals to reverse the current one-way system around a popular lake.

Back in January, the Powys County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr), took the decision under delegated powers to implement a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) around Llandrindod Wells Lake, including the necessary legal consultation, to make the U1670 Princes Avenue and Lake Road one-way in a generally southerly direction.

It is also proposed to introduce a 30mph speed limit from Grosvenor Road up to Llandrindod Wells Golf Club.

The consultation was held between July 17 and August 6.

During this three-week period, four objections were received to the proposed change to the one-way system and none to the proposed 30mph speed limit.

In September, Llandrindod Wells Town Council discussed the proposals and decided to support them.

On Wednesday, November 4, Cllr Charlton will receive an updated report following the consultation and will be asked to take a delegated decision on whether to go ahead with the proposed TRO.

Traffic and Travel Manager Tony Caine said: “Three of the objections raise concerns about highway safety arising from the proposed change in traffic movements.

“The concerns include traffic travelling around the lake, the junction between Lake Road and the road serving the golf club, movements down Grosvenor Road and the subsequent junction with the A483.

“One objection is primarily concerned with the level of parking available around the lake and the potential impact on businesses, particularly the Lakeside Boathouse.”

Mr Caine has addressed these objections and said: “The highway authority’s assessment is that the proposed changes can be accommodated safely, subject to the associated highway improvements.

“The route around the lake is within a 20mph speed limit area.

“The proposal also introduces a 30mph speed limit on the currently unrestricted approach from the Golf Club and includes improvements to the Lake Road/Grosvenor Road junction.

“The proposed permanent scheme does not seek to reduce the parking currently available along Princes Avenue and Lake Road.

“The project team’s assessment is that parking remains available on both sides of Princes Avenue, together with parking areas around the lake.”

He will advise Cllr Charlton to note and overrule the objections and approve the TRO.

If agreed by Cllr Charlton, the decision would be expected to come into force five clear days later, allowing it to be challenged and called in for scrutiny.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.