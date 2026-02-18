Lambing shed granted permission by planning committee despite concerns that the applicant had “no animals”

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

A lambing shed was granted permission by a planning committee despite concerns from the community council that the applicant had “no animals.”

Mr Edward Whieldon applied for permission to erect an agricultural building for lambing and the storage of fodder and equipment on land formerly part of Tyddyn Isa, Llanarmon Yn Ial, Mold.

The plans were discussed at Denbighshire County Council’s February planning committee at Ruthin County Hall HQ – where it was agreed to include a plan to manage manure.

Planning officers had recommended to grant the application, explaining it was a relatively small development.

But the community council had raised concerns due to the farm shed’s design and the “property owners have (having) no animals.”

Planning officers, though, explained the application was “genuine” and a case of one neighbouring farmer wanting to help another.

Cllr Merfyn Parry asked for conditions to be placed on the plans.

“It is classed as a shed for lambing. I would suggest we put conditions on this shed so it’s a livestock shed, so you can put sheep in it. But does that mean you can’t put a cow in it or a pig or whatever at a future date or a horse?” he said.

“Usually we have our agricultural sheds classed as livestock sheds or dry storage, so I think to keep consistent with that.”

He added: “And if we are changing the wording so it’s a livestock shed, I propose, as we would with any livestock shed, ask them to put a manure management plan in the conditions.”

Officers and Cllr Parry agreed to include a manure management plan.

A statement included in the report from the community council said: “The community council believe this landowner has no livestock and only nine acres, which is long-term rented out.

“This community council feel strict conditions need to be in place – stating that any building could only be used for agricultural purposes and not converted into residential.”

Denbighshire County Council had also received several letters of objection, raising issues including the plans being “obtrusive” and a “highly inappropriate development”, the building being overly “prominent”, and “inconsistent” with an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

But Cllr Parry proposed councillors backed the plans, and this was seconded by Cllr Karen Edwards, and the development was unanimously backed.