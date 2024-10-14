Lammy hails ‘historic moment’ ahead of talks on UK-EU security cooperation

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arrived in Luxembourg to discuss security issues with his EU counterparts as the Government continues its attempt to “reset” relations with the bloc.

Mr Lammy is the first Foreign Secretary to attend the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council for two years, and he hailed his visit as a “historic moment” as he arrived for the meeting on Monday morning.

He told reporters: “UK and Europe’s security is indivisible.

“And at this moment, whether it is the aggression of Russia in Ukraine, the tremendous issues and conflicts in the Middle East, or global affairs or geopolitical affairs more generally, it is hugely important that the UK and Europe remain steadfast and clear.”

Challenges

The talks will focus on the main challenges facing European security, including discussions on how the UK and EU can work together to tackle continued Russian aggression and interference across the continent, as well as the escalating crisis in the Middle East, including the ongoing threat posed by Iran.

The trip, at the invitation of Josep Borrell, EU high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, follows the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Brussels where he pledged to move beyond Brexit and make the UK’s relationship with the EU work for the British people.

Prior to the visit, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “UK security is indivisible from European security. This Government is determined to reset our relationships and deepen ties with our European partners in order to make us all safer.

“This visit is an opportunity for the UK to be back at the table, discussing the most pressing global issues with our closest neighbours and tackle the seismic challenges we all face.”

Reset

The Foreign Office has said UK attendance at the meeting will be part of more regular engagement, with plans for closer working on international affairs.

Last week the Prime Minister met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for talks in Brussels, with Sir Keir Starmer promising to offer “pragmatic, sensible leadership” as he pushed for a reset in the UK-EU relationship after the turbulent Tory years.

Ms von der Leyen said the various arrangements put in place since the Brexit vote, including the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), needed to be fully implemented.

