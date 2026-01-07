Lammy in US visit to promote special relationship amid tensions over Greenland

David Lammy will hold talks with US vice president JD Vance amid European alarm over Donald Trump’s threats to seize Greenland.

The Deputy Prime Minister will take part in events to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, promote the “special relationship” and discuss the Ukraine peace process.

But the row over Greenland – an autonomous territory of Nato member Denmark – casts a shadow over relations between the US and Europe.

The White House said the “US military is always an option” to achieve President Trump’s goal of taking over Greenland, which he wants because of its strategic Arctic location and mineral resources.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joined Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain in stressing that “Greenland belongs to its people”.

They said: “It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.”

The issue of Greenland was not highlighted by officials ahead of Mr Lammy’s visit, but his presence in the US will be seen as an attempt by the UK to play a role in bridging the gap between Washington and a Europe nervous about American intentions.

During his two-day visit Mr Lammy will highlight the strength of the special relationship with the US, claiming the UK and US are “working together to secure peace and stability across the globe”.

“Far from being an abstract idea, it is built through practical co-operation and shared purpose,” he will say.

“In defence and security. In the trade and investment that benefit us all. In working together to secure peace and stability across the globe.

“And in our partnerships on emerging technologies and energy security, which will help shape the world in the decades to come.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, an ally of Mr Trump, said the threat to use military force to take Greenland was “outrageous” but he said the US president had legitimate security concerns over the island.

He acknowledged that a US invasion of a Nato ally would spell the end of the transatlantic defence alliance.

At a press conference in London Mr Farage agreed it should be for the people of Greenland and Denmark to decide the territory’s future but “there are some genuine security concerns around Greenland and that becomes ever more relevant with a retraction of the ice caps as we head towards the North Pole”.

The Reform leader warned Greenland was moving away from Danish control and could “fall prey” to Chinese influence.

He said: “So, as ever with things that Trump says, they may sound outrageous – and in the case of potentially using force they are – but there is a point behind it.”

Mr Farage added: “If he were to do this using military force, that probably would be the end of Nato, which is why he won’t do it, in my opinion.”