Lammy seeks to ‘deepen’ UK-India ties on New Delhi visit

David Lammy will seek to deepen UK-India economic ties as he visits New Delhi this weekend, saying Britain’s recently agreed trade deal with the country is “just the start of our ambitions”.

Trade and migration will be at the top of the agenda for the Foreign Secretary’s trip, during which he will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Tensions

The Foreign Office said Mr Lammy would also raise “the recent escalation in tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and how the welcomed sustained period of peace can be best supported in the interests of stability in the region”.

Pakistan and India agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire last month after rising hostilities between the two nuclear-armed rivals followed a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Lammy said: “Signing a free trade agreement is just the start of our ambitions – we’re building a modern partnership with India for a new global era.

“We want to go even further to foster an even closer relationship and co-operate when it comes to delivering growth, fostering innovative technology, tackling the climate crisis and delivering our migration priorities, and providing greater security for our people.”

Migration partnership

The Foreign Office said talks in New Delhi would aim to “deepen and diversify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries”.

“The Foreign Secretary will also welcome progress in our migration partnership, including ongoing work on safeguarding citizens and securing borders in both countries,” it said.

