Lampeter University plans to turn student housing into private accommodation approved

Plans to turn student housing at Lampeter University, where it was announced earlier this year that all undergraduate teaching will come to an end, into private accommodation have been approved.

University of Wales Lampeter, through Cardiff-based agent Savills, submitted plans to Ceredigion County Council for a change of use of four-storey Rhoslwyn, 37 Station Terrace, Lampeter to a single residential unit.

Rhoslwyn House, sited close to the university, is currently vacant, and was converted to self-catering for six people back in 1988.

‘Family residence’

A supporting statement said: “This proposal seeks to repurpose Rhoslwyn House to residential use so that it can be occupied as a family residence, allowing it to positively contribute to the local housing market.

“Whilst the site’s planning history is slightly unclear, securing a full planning permission for its change of use is important to allow for its marketing as a house and, ultimately, for any purchaser being able to borrow money as part of a mortgage.

“Prior to its use as student accommodation, the property has functioned as a family residence and the proposals seek to return the property to its former use.”

An officer report recommending approval said the principle of a change of use was accepted, adding: “The building has not been used as accommodation for several years and is no longer needed by the university, further justifying the proposed change of use.

“The development will have minimal impact on the area’s character, with only limited alterations required to bring the building back into residential use. The change of use provides a suitable living environment, meeting residential amenity standards and addressing any parking or traffic concerns in line with local policies.

“Additionally, the conversion supports environmental sustainability by reducing the need for new construction, with opportunities for energy efficiency improvements.”

Housing contribution

The report said that no affordable housing contribution was being recommended, against a normal 10 per cent value.

The application was conditionally approved.

In January, Lampeter University students learned of the decision to cease to have any university education with its humanities courses transferred to Carmarthen, just days after more than 100 students and alumni took their battle to save the university to the Senedd, ending undergraduate education after almost 200 years in the town.

University of Wales Trinity St David (UWTSD) has previously said there are no plans to close the campus, but the number of students enrolling at Lampeter had made undergraduate provision unviable.

In July Ceredigion’s council backed the purchase of a new “strategic asset,” a farm, said to be valued at £1.8m to help deliver vocational and post-16 courses in Lampeter.

The farm purchase, next to the UWTSD campus in Lampeter, plans to deliver post-16 vocational courses emphasising agriculture, horticulture, gastronomy and construction.

