Land acquisition brings controversial housing development step closer

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Members of a city council’s cabinet have agreed to the purchase of city centre land in order to build hundreds of new private and affordable social homes.

The move by Cardiff Council could now see the authority buying a number of plots of land at Central Quay off Penarth Road, Cardiff, which is part of the redevelopment of the former Brains Brewery site.

It was approved by council bosses at a meeting held where they were told about the plans that could eventually deliver a mix of up to 730 new apartments for both privately-rented and council homes.

Ahead of the meeting a council spokesman said: “The council is seeking to purchase land at Central Quay off Penarth Road, which has the potential to deliver up to 720 new apartments, including options for both private rented homes as well as council homes.

“This significant development – five plots within the wider masterplan for the Central Quay development – will help maintain the pace of affordable housing delivery amid ongoing demand pressures.”

The move comes after the council declared a housing emergency in Cardiff in December 2023 in response to what they said were unprecedented pressures being experienced in homelessness services.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Lynda Thorne said the land at Central Quay presented a major opportunity to maintain and increase the delivery of new homes.

She added that over the next five years more than 2,000 affordable homes were projected to be delivered through the council’s programme alongside another 1,300 from housing associations.

However she also noted despite this “significant progress” pressures which led to the emergency declaration still remained.

Addressing the chamber council leader Cllr Huw Thomas said: “The opportunity to deliver at least a significant portion of social housing on that site is really exciting as we seek to expand the city centre southwards and make that connection down from the city centre to Cardiff Bay a reality.”

Following the unanimous approval the council will now decide on how to appoint development partners after reviewing the types and quantity of the homes that can be built on the land.

The report said the new site off Penarth Road would add to the council’s house building programme, which has delivered more than 1,700 new council homes to date.