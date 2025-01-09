Land purchase opens door to new west Wales homes

A major developer has purchased land in a west Wales seaside village, clearing the way for it to bring 72 new homes.

Persimmon Homes West Wales secured planning permission to build 72 new homes at Sandy Hill, Saundersfoot back in July.

This agreement means all the pieces are in place for the builder to start works on site, with a view to having their first properties on the market this summer.

The scheme includes a mix of quality new one to four-bed detached and semi-detached homes as well as terraced houses and apartments that will help meet local housing needs and open the door to home ownership for more local families. The properties will be finished in render and stone.

Community benefits

Boasting a number of proposed community benefits, the development will bring a range of facilities to the local community, including an equipped play area at the heart of the site, contributions to highway and active travel upgrades, and a dedicated active travel link that connects the site back to Sandy Hill Road.

The design also incorporates a sustainable drainage system with bio-retention areas and rain gardens, green technologies such as solar panels and electric vehicle charging points, as well as ecological enhancements to mitigate impacts on dormouse habitats and preserve existing trees and hedgerows.

As part of the housebuilder’s community contribution, Persimmon will also transfer 35% of the homes (25 in total) to a local housing provider for rent and shared ownership to help alleviate pressure on Pembrokeshire’s housing list.

Final hurdle cleared

The developer donates £48,000 across Wales each year to good causes and much-valued organisations as part of its Community Champions initiative.

Recent local recipients include Saundersfoot Cricket Club, Saundersfoot Rotary Club’s Tenderfoot programme, and the 2025 Saundersfoot New Year’s Swim.

Welcoming the agreement, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director, Stuart Phillips, said: “We are delighted to have cleared this final hurdle that now means we can commence works at Sandy Hill to deliver much-needed new, high-quality homes to Saundersfoot.

“Persimmon is determined to leave a positive and lasting legacy where we build and we look forward to working with the local community and its leaders as we bring forward these new homes.

“I want to give my thanks to everyone involved in the Persimmon team as well as the local planning authority for all the work they’ve put in to get to this point.”

