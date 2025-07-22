Landlady flouted licence with under age and after hours drinking

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Stricter licensing conditions will be imposed on a valleys pub after an investigation found underage and after hours drinking taking place there.

Earlier this month, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s statutory Licensing sub-committee reviewed the licence of The Bush pub on Bailey Street in the town

Gwent Police had asked for the licence to be brought in front of the committee to be looked at and recommeded placing an extra 14 conditions on it.

The pub’s licence was granted in 2005 which allows the sale of alcohol and live or recorded music to be played between 11am and 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 12pm to 10.30pm on Sundays.

PC Jonathan Taylor said that following complaints received by the police he visited the premises on March 7 and looked at CCTV footage from the previous Saturday night, March 1.

Complaints

At 11.30pm people could be seen still buying drinks in the pub.

Someone was also seen singing and using a karaoke machine.

A warning letter was then sent to the licensee Alyson Dobbs.

Further anonymous complaints were received by the police telling them that serving alcohol to under-age people was still going on.

This prompted requests by the police to view CCTV footage again, but they were told by Mrs Dobbs that the system was broken and couldn’t be looked at.

Updates on the CCTV were asked for by Police on April 29 and May 12 and they were told that it would be costly to fix.

Blaenau Gwent trading standards officer Leah Wilson visited The Bush on May 17 between 11pm to 12.20am the following morning.

Ms Wilson: “During that time young people came in and out of the pub, I did not witness any proof of age challenge going on and there was also loud music for the whole time.

“At 12.20am there was any sign of the pub closing.”

Alan Hunt representing Mrs Dobbs said that the problems were down to the “prehistoric licence on the premise” when most of the other pubs in the town closed at 12am.

Mr Hunt said: “A reason why she was doing this is so that there are not too many people on the street at one time going out at night which could be quite noisy.

“The second biggest sin is not applying for an (time) extension to her licence. “

He believes this would “cure” the problems.

When asked why people were allowed in the pub after hours Mrs Dobbs said: “A lot of people come back because they have lifts and ask if they can wait inside.

“They ask to use the toilet.

“What am I to do, I can’t say no you can’t use the toilet and then they were in the street, and I get the neighbours on my back.”

Paying the price

Committee chairwoman Cllr Lisa Winnett (Labour) asked: “Why did you risk your licence and not apply for a change in hours?

Mrs Dobbs: “I took that chance and I’ve paid the price for it now.”

After listening to evidence Cllr Winnett with her colleagues, Cllrs Gareth Davies (Independent group) and Sonia Behr (Labour) retired to consider their decision.

When they returned, committee solicitor Hayley Hawkins read out the decision on their behalf.

Ms Hawkins said: “The members had significant concerns that Mrs Dobbs flagrantly flouted the conditions of the current licence conditions.

“Although members considered suspension and revocation during their deliberations, on this occasion they will accept the recommendations from Gwent police and would ask the licensing team that the enhanced conditions are complied with.”

The conditions include:

Customers who appear to be under 25 years of age will be required to prove their age when purchasing alcohol.

Notices must be displayed at all points instructing customers to respect the needs of local residents and leave the premises and the area quietly.

The CCTV system needs to be fully operational and maintained in good working order.

