Landlord fined after illegally letting and managing rental properties

A landlord has been ordered to pay more than £7,000 after admitting illegally letting and managing rental properties without the required registration and licence.

Thomas Daniel Landek, of Maes y Gwernen Drive, Cwmrhydyceirw, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 26 February, where he pleaded guilty to offences under the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.

The court heard that Mr Landek failed to comply with legal requirements in relation to two properties in the Pontardawe area.

Following a complaint from a member of the public, an investigation by Rent Smart Wales found that he was not licensed to carry out property management activities at 22 Bronywawr, Pontardawe. He was also neither registered nor licensed for a second property at 46 Gellideg, Rhydyfro.

Under Welsh law, landlords must register with Rent Smart Wales and obtain a licence if they carry out letting or property management activities themselves. The scheme, which is administered by Cardiff Council on behalf of all Welsh local authorities, has been in place for a decade.

Despite repeated attempts by enforcement officers to secure compliance, the court was told that Mr Landek continued to operate the properties unlawfully.

Magistrates fined him £4,200 and ordered him to pay £1,125 in prosecution costs, along with a £1,760 victim surcharge. The total financial penalty amounts to £7,085.

Cllr Lynda Thorne, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at Cardiff Council, said there was “no excuse” for landlords failing to meet their legal obligations.

“Rent Smart Wales is not a new initiative. The scheme recently marked its tenth anniversary, so there really is no excuse for landlords not to be aware of their legal obligations or to fail to comply,” she said.

She added that officers had given the landlord “ample opportunity and support” to become registered and licensed, describing the prosecution and resulting penalties as avoidable had he taken steps to comply with the law.