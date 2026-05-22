Landlord fined for catalogue of failings at rented property

Mark Mansfield

A landlord with a history of housing prosecutions has been ordered to pay more than £4,500 after serious safety failings were uncovered at a rented property.

Nazir Ahmed, of Albany Road, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 18 May and pleaded guilty to six offences linked to a property on Bradley Street in Adamsdown.

The prosecution followed an inspection by council officers in April which found the building had been illegally converted into two self-contained flats without planning permission or Building Control approval.

Inspectors also identified a catalogue of safety concerns at the property.

These included the absence of a suitable fire alarm system, no fire doors or fire separation measures, an unsafe roof garden constructed on top of an unauthorised conservatory, inadequate guard rails, undersized bedrooms, trip hazards, poor security and a lack of regular electrical safety testing.

Due to the seriousness of the risks identified, officers issued an Emergency Prohibition Order preventing the property from being used as residential accommodation.

The court heard that Mr Ahmed has been a landlord in Cardiff for more than 30 years and has been the subject of numerous prosecutions since 1996.

He owns six properties across the city which have been converted into 20 flats.

Separate enforcement action has already been taken at another of his properties on Broadway, where four flats have remained empty since Emergency Prohibition Orders were imposed in May 2023 after serious hazards were discovered during inspections carried out by Shared Regulatory Services.

Following the latest prosecution, planning enforcement officers contacted Mr Ahmed and the unsafe roof garden has since been removed, with the Bradley Street property returned to use as a single dwelling.

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Councillor Lynda Thorne, Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said most landlords in the city acted responsibly but warned the authority would continue taking action where standards fell short.

“Private sector landlords in Cardiff play an invaluable role in contributing to Cardiff’s housing stock, and most landlords provide an excellent service to their tenants.

“However, as this case shows, there are some that choose to prioritise profit over safety. Landlords have a legal duty to make sure their properties are safe.

“The conditions found at this property were unacceptable and put tenants at risk.

“We will continue to take strong action against landlords who fail to meet their responsibilities and break the law.”

Mr Ahmed was fined £1,080 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £432 along with £3,000 in costs.

He must pay a total of £4,512 within 90 days.