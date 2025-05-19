Landmark Bill aims to end homelessness in Wales

The Welsh Government has introduced a “bold and ambitious” Bill which aims to end homelessness in Wales.

The Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill will fundamentally change the homelessness system so that it focuses on prevention and providing more tools to support people into longer-term homes.

Announced on Monday (May 19), the legislation calls for a multi-agency response to homelessness, bringing public services together to respond to the varied causes and consequences of homelessness.

Evidence

The number of homeless people in Wales hit a record high last year with the number of people using temporary accommodation such as B&Bs rising by 18% to 6,447 in 2023-24.

The Welsh Government says the new Bill is rooted in evidence and the lived experience of those without a home.

Ministers have described it as a “vital step” towards achieving the Welsh Government’s long-term ambition of ending homelessness in Wales.

The Bill aims to provide targeting action for those most at risk – in particular, young people leaving care.

‘Proud’

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: “This Bill marks a turning point in how Wales tackles homelessness. I’m proud to introduce legislation that not only changes systems but will also transform lives.

“Every person deserves a safe place to call home, and these reforms bring us closer to making that a reality across Wales.

“I’m particularly pleased about what this means for young care leavers. By bringing housing and social services teams together, we’ll ensure these young people – who are our responsibility – get the support they need.

“Ending homelessness in Wales isn’t just an aspiration – it’s achievable if we work together to spot warning signs early and step in with the right support before crisis hits. This Bill gives us the tools to make that happen.”

‘Help’

Homeless charity Shelter Cymru says it’s “vital” to seize the opportunity the legislation presents.

Ruth Power, CEO of Shelter Cymru, said: “The publication of the Homelessness and Social Housing Allocations Bill is a key moment, one that has the potential to initiate transformative change in how we tackle homelessness in Wales. With many of the likely changes, such as greater focus on preventing homelessness and more universal help being things Shelter Cymru has long fought for.

“As Wales’ national provider of housing and homelessness advice we see every day the barriers and limitations of the current system. The people we assist tell us they struggle to access the help they need. Often reaching crisis point before they do so with opportunities to prevent their homelessness frequently missed. And because of this experience we know how vital change is.

“We are now looking forward to seeing the full detail of the legislation, and to working closely with the Welsh Government and others to ensure that the final Bill commits to all the changes that are desperately needed by people facing homelessness across Wales.

“And that the right resources are put in place to turn ambitions into realities, including through ensuring people can access the advice and support they need to realise the rights they have.

“With more than 11,000 people in Wales already homeless and trapped in temporary accommodation it is vital that we seize the opportunity this Bill presents.”

Hope

Matt Downie, Chief Executive of Crisis and Chair of the Ending Homelessness National Advisory Board, said: “Everyone needs a place to call home. Yet, right now, over 12,000 people in Wales are experiencing the worst forms of homelessness and all the trauma that comes with it.

“But in these difficult times, this draft law brings much hope for the future.

“This draft new law holds the potential to transform lives by helping to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place and, over time, unlocking key parts of the current law which can leave people shut out of support.

“Crisis will be looking closely at the details of this bill as it progresses through the Senedd, but the ambition set out today is a real milestone for Wales in building a future without homelessness.”

