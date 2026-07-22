‘Landmark’ home energy pilot scheme to launch this autumn

Nation.Cymru staff

Thousands of households will be offered free expert advice and support to make their homes warmer and more energy efficient under a new pilot scheme launching this autumn.

The Tai Clyd Caerdydd initiative will begin on 1 September in parts of Cardiff, offering homeowners and landlords access to free whole-house energy assessments, trusted installers and help securing funding for improvements.

The area-based pilot, delivered by Cardiff Council in partnership with the Welsh Government, will operate in Fairwater, Adamsdown and parts of neighbouring Splott.

Residents will be able to receive independent advice on measures ranging from insulation and heating upgrades to renewable energy, alongside access to Welsh Government-approved installers and support identifying funding options. Eligible low-income households could receive fully funded improvements to tackle fuel poverty.

Cardiff Council said the scheme aims to help residents cut energy bills while reducing carbon emissions and improving the comfort of their homes.

Cabinet member for climate change, strategic planning and transport Cllr Dan De’Ath said many people found improving their homes “complicated or risky”, adding that the scheme would provide a single route to trusted advice, finance options and accredited installers.

He said research suggested every £1 invested in retrofitting homes in Cardiff could generate around £5 in health and economic benefits through lower energy use, improved health and growth in the local green economy.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Local Government, Housing and Planning Siân Gwenllian described the scheme as “a landmark moment” in efforts to improve the energy efficiency of homes across Wales.

She said: “Every family in Wales deserves a comfortable and affordable home and this pilot is proof that we are turning that commitment into action.

“The £17 million I recently announced for home energy upgrades, including £4 million for area-based activity, will extend that support to communities across the country, including rural and off-grid neighbourhoods.

“This is just the beginning and what we learn here will drive lasting change and help families across Wales live in healthier, more affordable homes for years to come.”

The pilot areas were chosen to reflect a wide range of housing types and household incomes, allowing the approach to be tested before a possible rollout elsewhere in Wales.

The scheme will run until September 2027, with further details due to be published by Cardiff Council ahead of its launch.

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