Landmark hotel and college building to be auctioned

A historic former college building that was once the most opulent hotel during a Welsh town’s Edwardian spa heyday is to go up for sale by auction this month with a guide price of £175,000.

The landmark five-storey property, on Spa Road East in Llandrindod Wells, will feature in the next live stream auction held by BTG Eddisons Property Auctions on 26 February.

Built in 1907, when Llandrindod Wells was a fashionable spa resort, the former Ye Wells Hotel became a billet for the Royal Army Medical Corps during the First World War.

It went on to serve as a residential school for deaf children from 1950 until 1973, when it became a further education college and was the Llandrindod Wells Campus for the NPTC group of colleges, closing in 2020.

Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at BTG Eddisons Property Auctions, said: “This is one of Llandrindod Wells’ most impressive and recognisable buildings, dating back to the town’s Edwardian spa heyday and in a prominent position close to the town centre.

“It’s a rare opportunity to acquire a landmark property with a rich history in a town that regularly tops the rankings as one of the happiest places to live and is well known for its independent shops and beautiful surrounding countryside.”

He added: “Properties of this scale and character very rarely come to auction. While the building does require full refurbishment, it offers enormous potential for a range of future uses, subject to planning, and the chance to bring an important historic asset back into productive use.

“We’ll be watching with great interest to see who takes on this project and what the next chapter holds for this remarkable building.”

The former college and Ye Wells Hotel is on Spa Road East in Llandrindod Wells.