Landmark hotel back in business after five years

A landmark mid-Wales hotel which closed during the Covid pandemic is ‘stirring back to life’ with plans to open once again after over five years.

Sharing the news on Facebook, owners of The Lion in Builth Wells shared: “Bore da! The Lion @ Builth Wells is officially stirring back to life!

“We’re thrilled to share our opening plans as we begin this exciting new chapter…

“Join us in our beautiful bar every Friday & Saturday evening (6pm–11pm) and Sunday lunchtime (11am–3pm). Expect a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere with craft spirits, bottled beers, ciders, cocktails, and hot & soft drinks. We’re proud to be child & dog-friendly, so bring the whole crew!”

Pop-up shop

The hotel, which is one of the town’s most iconic landmarks will also see some new additions, in the form of the Lion’s Den Pop-Up Shop.

Open from 11am on bar days, the shop features a handpicked selection of gifts, homeware, and sustainable treasures, perfect for browsing with a drink in hand.

As for those looking to book a stay to see Builth and the surrounding areas, the new owners have shared: “Our rooms are now available for weekend bookings!

“We offer standard doubles & twins, superior rooms, a family room (sleeps 3), two spacious suites – and all rooms are en-suite.”

A Labour of Love

The post added: “After more than 5 years closed, The Lion is reopening with heart and determination.

“Helen and the team are pouring love into every detail. We’re not polished, but we’re passionate, welcoming, and proud to be part of the Builth Wells community once again. The property is very much work-in-progress, and major renovations still yet to come.

“Stay tuned for updates on our story, upcoming events, and new offerings. Thank you to everyone who have supported us so far, it means the world to us! Diolch yn fawr!”

Find out more via www.thelion.wales