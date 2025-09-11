Landmark law on mine and quarry tip safety comes into force

Legislation to tackle the legacy of Wales’s mining past has officially become law, following Royal Assent for the Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Bill.

The Bill, passed by the Senedd in July, was officially sealed today (11 September) at a ceremony in Blaenavon’s Big Pit by First Minister Eluned Morgan.

The law introduces a new system for managing disused mine and quarry tips across Wales, modernising decades-old legislation and aiming to reduce the risks posed to nearby communities.

Extreme weather

It follows years of concerns about the condition of thousands of tips across the country, particularly after extreme weather events.

More than £220m has so far been committed to coal tip safety by the Welsh and UK governments.

This includes £118m from Westminster over the next three years, alongside over £100m from the Welsh Government.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said the legislation marked a “generational commitment” to safety.

She said: “We’re spending millions of pounds on coal tip safety to support our communities living in the shadows of our mining past.

“We’ve changed the law, and we are going even further by setting up a new organisation to carry on this important safety work for generations to come.

“This investment brings economic growth and employment opportunities to some of the most deprived areas of Wales, bringing land back into use and encouraging investment in new technologies.

“I look forward to working with the UK Government to maintain momentum in this important area and continue to deliver prosperity for the people of Wales.”

Disused Tips Authority

The new law paves the way for the establishment of a Disused Tips Authority for Wales, a dedicated public body responsible for assessing, registering, monitoring and managing disused tips.

The Authority is due to be operational from April 2027 and will take over work currently carried out by the Mining Remediation Authority.

Deputy First Minister and Climate Change Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies said the new legislation reflected both the challenges of Wales’s industrial heritage and the risks posed by climate change.

“Our changing climate, industrial past and landscape mean we must act to keep Welsh communities safe,” he said. “The additional £118m in UK Government funding recognises the shared responsibility to address this legacy.”

Until the new body is established, the Welsh Government will continue its existing coal tip safety programme with local authorities, Natural Resources Wales and the Mining Remediation Authority.