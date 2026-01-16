Landmark Welsh health and social care report released

Ella Groves

A landmark report capturing the experiences and aspirations of people from right across Wales has been published this week.

Llais, the independent national statutory body representing people who use health and social care services in Wales, has released “The Health and Social Care We Want: The People’s Principles.”

The findings reveal that almost half of people (46%) did not know or were unsure of their rights when it comes to health and social care. Nearly a quarter (23%) were unclear about what was expected of them when using services, and more than half (55%) did not know how to raise a concern or make a complaint when things go wrong.

What people have told Llais underlines the urgent need for clearer communication, better support, and a system that empowers people to navigate care confidently.

The report delivers a clear message: “Treat us like people, not numbers.” The People’s Principles sets out a vision for services that are accessible, dignified, timely, joined-up, and inclusive, reflecting the real needs and rights of individuals and communities.

The report calls for: Access to care that works for everyone, regardless of geography, language, or digital access; dignity and respect at every stage of care; Timely care, with support and clear communication while waiting; Services that recognise and respond to the whole person, not just a condition; Clear and honest communication that is seamless and joined-up; Inclusive, accessible and fair services that remove barriers related to language, culture, disability, and digital exclusion; and Care and support that enables independence and meaningful help for unpaid carers.

Alyson Thomas, Chief Executive of Llais, said: “This report is far more than a reflection of people’s experiences, it is a clear call to action. We’re delighted that thousands of people shared with us what matters most to them. The message is undeniable: health and social care must put people first.

“We are committed to turning these principles into real change, but we cannot do it alone.

“We urge politicians, leaders within health and social care, and all those with an interest in creating a better system, to read the report, share their views, and work with us to create a service that is fair, accessible, and built around dignity and respect.”

Professor Medwin Hughes, Chair of Llais, added: “The People’s Principles are a powerful reminder that health and social care must be rooted in partnership with the people it serves.

“These voices speak of a system that needs to be more joined-up, more transparent, and more compassionate. They also expressed deep appreciation for the hard work of staff who continue to deliver care under immense pressure.

“We call on all stakeholders to listen, engage, and act, because building a better future for care in Wales starts with putting people at the heart of every decision.”

The full report is available here. Feedback and further engagement are welcomed via [email protected] or by joining the conversation on social media @LlaisWales #PeoplesPrinciples.