Landmark windmill forced to undo beloved paint job

Nation.Cymru Staff

A colourful makeover for one of Wales’ best-known historic attractions is set to come to an end after an informal request to keep the new look was turned down.

Richard Holt, the pastry chef and current manager of Melin Llynon on Ynys Môn, painted the attraction red, white and green with the help of Anglesey Decorating earlier this year.

Celebrating the Urdd Eisteddfod’s return to Ynys Môn after 20 years, Holt announced on 22 May that they had created a “once-in-a-generation sight – Wales’ last working windmill proudly wearing the colours of our nation”.

Though the windmill was always due to be repainted white after the festival, it was to “proudly” wear its new colours “to support all the AMAZING children and young people competing”.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn 2026 ran from 23 to 29 May, receiving 118,089 competition entries and over 14,000 from Ynys Môn, the highest figure ever recorded from the island.

On the Maes, Holt spoke to BBC Cymru Fyw and explained that the idea to decorate the windmill had come from seeing Mistar Urdd artwork created by local children.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this is amazing’. And I have something that is quite similar and quite large. So why not?” he said, also noting that a lot of people online were convinced the paint job was AI.

Holt continued: “To be perfectly honest with you, the original plan was to paint it white again straight after the Eisteddfod. I’ve already paid for that and all the paint is there waiting for me.

“But loads of people have been asking if we can keep it as it is, so I’ve got an idea.

“Maybe we’ll ask the council nicely if we can keep it for the season, and these thousands of people who have come to see it can keep coming to the mill over the summer…

“I haven’t had a letter from the council or Cadw yet, but I’m expecting one!”

Unfortunately, Holt took to the Melin Llynon Facebook page on Saturday 20 June to share that: “We received hundreds of messages of praise, both in person and in our inbox, including from some of the highest-ranking politicians in the Welsh Government…

“Despite this, when I called the council’s conservation officer, I was told to paint it back as soon as possible.

“Before anyone judges the council based on one person’s words (who was also under pressure by CADW), I was initially sent an application form to KEEP the colours permanently by other members of the council due to the overwhelming number of requests from the public.

“However, the conservation officer made it clear that it would not be approved.

“I then asked if we could at least keep the colours for the summer, but that was also a firm ‘no’. (He didn’t sound like my biggest fan and, to be honest, I don’t blame him.)

“I was also told by other councillors that the application process could take up to three months and that we wouldn’t be asked to repaint the mill until a decision had been made.

“However, the conservation officer made the likely outcome quite clear, and it would feel a bit like playing the system just to keep it for summer – which isn’t really my style.

“So… there are now just TWO MORE WEEKENDS to see Melin Llynon painted in anything other than bright white for the first and only time in her ENTIRE HISTORY!”

Although it’s not the outcome many people wanted, Holt made clear that the experience had been worth it as “we made a lot of people happy, especially the children.”

He added: “I think the millers of 1776 would be delighted to know that, 250 years later, Melin Llynon is still bringing joy to Anglesey and is being made to feel every bit as relevant today as she was back then.”

Built in 1775, Melin Llynon remains the last working windmill in Wales and still mills flour for visitors today. After a full restoration by Anglesey County Council in the 1980s, it was again restored and reopened in 2024.

Melin Llynon welcomes visitors between April and September, and the site also offers a glimpse into Celtic history with two roundhouses, a ‘Model Saffari’, and Richard Holt’s combination of muffins and donuts known as ‘Monuts’.

More information is available here.