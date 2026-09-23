Landowner plans to build explosives factory in national park

Martin Shipton

One of Wales’ best-known landowners is seeking to establish an explosives factory in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, we have established.

Harry Legge-Bourke, who owns the Glan Usk Estate near Crickhowell where the annual Green Man Music Festival is held, hopes to build the factory beyond Trefil, a small village near Tredegar at the northern end of Blaenau Gwent and close to the southern border of the national park. It would supply the armed forces.

Mr Legge-Bourke set up a company called Skylark Defence Ltd in September 2025. It was originally registered at an address in Abergavenny, but in July 2026 its registered office was changed to an address in Salisbury.

At first he was the sole director, but on September 18, 2026, a second director was appointed.

Andrew Burn, whose title with Skylark is Chief Technology Officer, worked for BAE Systems for more than 30 years, latterly as its Head of Technology.

BAE Systems is one of Britain’s biggest weapons companies.

In a post on his LinkedIn account last week, Mr Burn wrote: “After 30 years (and six days!) with British Aerospace and BAE Systems, today is my last day with the business.

“As I spend my last day of gardening leave reflecting on that long — and generally very enjoyable — journey, the changes that have swept through the industry, geopolitics and society in general are huge.

“By way of example, I remember that thirty years ago there was a sprinkling of desktop PCs across the engineering office, and there was a real game of cat and mouse just to check emails. Access to the internet was pretty much verboten.

“How times have changed!

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to have done some really fascinating work, travelled to some tremendous places and, of course, worked with some truly exceptional people over the years. Some of those people are sadly no longer with us, while many more are only just starting their career journeys and have the potential to do incredible things.

“Leaving somewhere as impactful as BAE Systems after thirty years was always going to be difficult. But I’ve been fortunate enough to find a unique and equally impactful opportunity that should keep me more than busy for the coming years.

“Before starting the next chapter, though, I wanted to say a genuine thank you to everyone I’ve had the privilege of working with — within BAE Systems and far beyond.

“As this particular epic draws to a close, a new story starts tomorrow.

“Tomorrow is day one of the next chapter. Come back tomorrow to find out more …”

The company states on its LinkedIn page: “At BAE Systems, we help our customers to stay a step ahead when protecting people and national security, critical infrastructure and vital information. We provide some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions and employ a skilled workforce of 107,000 people in more than 40 countries.

“From state of the art cyber threat detection to flight control systems that enable pilots to make better decisions, we never stop innovating to ensure that our customers maintain their advantage. This is a long-term commitment involving significant investments in skills. We also work closely with local partners to support economic development through the transfer of knowledge, skills and technology.”

We wrote to Mr Legge-Bourke stating: “Political sources have told us that your company Skylark Defence Ltd is seeking to establish an explosives factory in the southern part of the national park. As we understand it, the site straddles the border between the park and Blaenau Gwent.

“We have been told that park officials are in discussion with you about this project and that a planning application is likely to result. We are seeking a statement about this matter from you.”

Legal action

Mr Legge-Bourke responded: “Thank you for your email. Sorry I have only just seen it. No applications, no discussions, nothing. I would appreciate you not mentioning Skylark or me in any article you are considering. I don’t want to have to take legal action against Nation Cymru for rumour gossip and inuendo [sic].”

We wrote to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority stating: “Political sources have told us that Skylark Defence Ltd, whose principal director is Harry Legge-Bourke, is seeking to establish an explosives factory in the southern part of the national park. As we understand it, the site straddles the border between the park and Blaenau Gwent.

“We have been told that park officials are in discussion with Skylark about this project and that a planning application is likely to result. We are seeking a statement about this matter from you and would appreciate one today.”

Bronwyn Lally, the park authority’s head of communications, did not deny that discussions had taken place between the authority and Skylark, but would only say: “The authority has not received a planning application for any such development.”

Nation.Cymru is confident that Mr Legge-Bourke has been discussing his project with the national park authority and others.

‘Organising’

Adam Johannes, joint secretary of Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, said: “We need to start organising now, before this proposal becomes a fait accompli. Stopping it will take a broad united front and mass protest.

“Cardiff Stop the War Coalition is ready to work with any local residents, farmers, environmental, conservation, wildlife groups, peace networks, trade unions, community groups and Welsh political organisations around one simple demand: stop the proposal and protect our national park.

“The idea of an explosives factory in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park should concern us all. This is a nationally important landscape and a proposal with implications beyond the local area, so the Welsh Government must call in any planning application. If it considered the proposed DARC military radar development in Pembrokeshire, overlooking the UK’s only coastal national park, significant enough to warrant its intervention, it cannot apply a different standard to an explosives factory within or adjoining Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

“There could be real ecological risks. Building an explosives factory could mean cutting down plants and trees, destroying or splitting up wildlife habitats, and disturbing birds, bats and other animals. More roads, lorries, noise and bright lights could disturb wildlife too. The factory could also put pressure on streams, rivers, groundwater and soil. If there were a fire, explosion or chemical spill, harmful substances could get into the land or water.

“Wales must not get drawn deeper into an expanding arms economy. Instead of arms production, our skilled workers and industrial capacity should be used to build homes, renewable energy, public transport and other things people need.”

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