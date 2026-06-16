Landscape Artist of the Year heads to historic Welsh castle

One of Wales’ most recognisable country parks is set to feature in the next series of a popular television art competition, with visitors able to watch contestants capture one of the country’s historic landmarks on canvas.

Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year has begun filming for its 12th season, and is inviting viewers to Margam Country Park on 29 June 2026.

The show, which first aired in 2015, saw a group of artists competing in standalone landscape painting challenges across the UK.

Sky Arts has introduced a new format for series 12, with ten contestants travelling across the UK and facing elimination each week.

The new series also marks broadcaster and podcaster Fearne Cotton’s debut as co-host, joining long-time presenter Stephen Mangan.

Wildcard artists will still be painting alongside the contestants, though they will no longer compete for a place in the competition.

Neath Port Talbot Council shared that the hosts and judges, Tai Shan Schierenberg and Eva Langret, will be joined by the six remaining artists ” in the presence of the striking Margam Castle”.

The Gothic-revival mansion has long been captured in paintings and, according to Sky Arts, contestants will need to capture “its character and surroundings” on the day.

Filming will last from 10am until 5.30pm with visitors welcome all day and encouraged to bring along art supplies to take part in the creativity.

While the event is free to attend, car parking fees will apply and “no photos or videos of pod artists or their artwork, or information about the artists or the results from the day are to be shared or posted on social media.”

For more information about the Landscape Artist of the Year competition, follow their Instagram and Facebook pages here.