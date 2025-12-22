Landslide affects Christmas trains on Welsh Highland Railway

The Welsh Highland Railway has been impacted by a landslide near Caernarfon, forcing Santa train services to take a shorter route.

A full inspection of the railway on December 19, prior to operation of trains, revealed a considerable landslip with around 100 cubic metres of mud deposited on the line near Tryfan Junction.

Although taking a different route, weekend Santa train services from Caernarfon continued to operate as planned.

The Ffestiniog Railway Company has engineers and geotechnical consultants on site formulating a plan of action.

Details of the impact on services between Christmas and new year will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) following the inspections and assessment by engineers.

Persistent heavy rain over recent weeks has caused a number of similar incidents in the area, including the widely reported example on the coast at nearby Nefyn.

Director and general manager, Paul Lewin said: “The landslip occurred in a location close to a river which has seen land movements historically. When the railway was rebuilt in this area, it was strengthened to better protect it.

“Early indications are that this worked effectively but that has not prevented a torrent of slurry-like mud from being deposited on the line during the intense rain storm. It is pleasing to note that our safety inspection regime identified the problem promptly before any trains operated in the area.”