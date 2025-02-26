Landslide-hit coastal path likely to be closed for months

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A section of a south Pembrokeshire beach-side coastal path, recently closed once again after a number of landslips, is expected to remain so until at least the start of the summer season.

In January a further fall happened towards the western end of the Wisemans Bridge to Coppet Hall cycleway, between the Coppet Hall and Wisemans Bridge tunnels, affecting access between Wisemans Bridge and Coppet Hall beach.

The top path remains open.

The coastal path, known as the Tramway, was previously closed after it experienced ‘substantial rock falls’ in late 2023 and early 2024, with substantial investment made by the council to reopen the route before the latest landslides.

A temporary prohibition order affecting access has now been made by the local authority.

Access

It states: “The Order is necessary to ensure the safety of the public from the eroding cliff face and follows two public notices previously issued under this same Act advising of this restriction.

“The effect of the Order will be to temporarily prohibit all vehicular and non-vehicular traffic other than exempted vehicles from proceeding along the Public Right of Way SP42/P1/3 Coppet Hall to Wisemans Bridge – from Coppet Hall Point, northeast to its junction with the access road leading towards Hean Castle.

“It is intended that the restrictions, which will be signed accordingly, will come into effect on Thursday, February 27, and remain in force for approximately four months.

“The Order will remain valid for a maximum period of six months as a contingency should the works need to be rescheduled or in the event of any unforeseen circumstances.”

Safety

During last year’s works, local councillor Chris Williams hit out at “selfish” path users putting others at risk by repeatedly cutting open safety barriers and fencing while the repair works were being undertaken.

Barriers and warning signs were put in place at the entrance to the ‘short tunnel’ – the first of the two which lead from Coppet Hall to Wisemans Bridge, along with fencing on the Wisemans side.

But because the signs have been ignored by some people, along with damage caused, a gate was put in place on the Coppet Hall side.

Fencing on the opposite side was also targeted, with a hole cut through.

