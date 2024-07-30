Landslip closes path at beauty spot

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A path that forms part of a popular beauty spot walk has been closed following a landslip.

Earth beneath the permissive path at Piercefield, near Chepstow, which is part of the Wye Valley Walk, collapsed on July 8 and a diversion is now in place and signposted.

The landslide was reported to Monmouthshire council’s local access forum which was also told the path from the Black Rock picnic site, to the beach, in Portskewett has also had to close due to part of it giving way with the public advised to follow the Wales Coast Path signage.

Report

A report by the council’s countryside access manager Ruth Rourke stated: “Soft temporary engineering solutions are being considered but a significant project is required to protect this area in the immediate future, perhaps also looking to reinstate and prevent further loss of the salt marsh.”

The landslips are described as “two significant erosion issues”.

Wye Valley Walk

Walkers travel from around the world to enjoy this classic long-distance route, which follows the Wye for 136 miles of river and hill walking, from the rugged upland moorlands of the mountains of mid Wales to the Severn near Chepstow.

The path criss-crosses the border between Wales and England, through the rolling fields and cider orchards of Herefordshire.

The Wye Valley National Landscape provides a 50 mile finale to the walk, which ends in the shadow of a clifftop medieval castle at Chepstow.