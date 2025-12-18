Landslip concerns prompt major stabilisation works at Welsh marina

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have advanced for a £4.75m stabilisation project at a popular marina following a series of landslips.

A report by senior councillors noted that the landslips have affected the stability of the steep slope at the marina and raised safety concerns of the existing boatyard and car parks.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s cabinet on Thursday, December 18 agreed to give officers the authority to award the contract to the most economically advantageous tenderer for the slope stabilisation works at Penarth escarpment.

The council owns the land directly beneath the slope which was leased in September 1998 to a private company for the operation of marina services for 100 years.

The council is required to indemnify the leaseholder against any slips or failures which affect the leased land and this covers the boatyard and the car park.

The landslips have resulted in a substantial claim being made against the council by the holder of the lease on the basis that staff and visitors have been unable to use a large portion of the leased area for a long period of time due to the risk of falling stones and debris.

A report was commissioned in August 2021 to look at both the risk to the boatyard and car park users and to recommend solutions and this was followed by further investigations and assessments.

The proposal is for a robust and securely anchored steel netting solution to stabilise the face of the escarpment long-term and reduce the safety risk associated with future slips and failures and to enable insurance cover to be reinstated.

These works have been agreed with the holder of the lease on the basis that this action will be in full and final settlement of their claim against the council.

The Penarth escarpment is around 600 metres north of Penarth town centre and is around 1.3 kilometres in length.

There is currently funding of £5.039m in the capital programme split over this financial year and 2026/27 and the council has started a detailed procurement phase for these stabilisation works.

A detailed design and build tender document has been prepared for the procurement of the specialist slope stabilisation works which will have a design life of up to 120 years.

Water management

An optional drainage or water management system along the length of the crest of the escarpment is set to be considered with the design to tie-in to existing drainage infrastructure.

The cabinet report says that a detailed tender assessment will be undertaken to identify the most economically advantageous tenderer and a report produced.

The tender will be assessed on quality, price and community well-being benefits.

Tender submissions are currently undergoing detailed assessment and the successful tenderer will be required to submit their proposed design and build recommendations for acceptance by the council’s geotechnical advisor.

The programme for implementation of the slope stabilisation works will be agreed and managed in conjunction with the holder of the lease.