Landslip-hit road fully reopens after months of disruption

Mark Mansfield

A rural road cut off by a major landslip earlier this year has fully reopened after recovery work was completed weeks ahead of what many feared was possible.

The Llanthony Valley road reopened in full on 22 May following the completion of repairs to restore access to communities, businesses and visitors after a collapse caused severe disruption across the area.

Monmouthshire County Council said the reopening marks the end of a rapid recovery programme delivered in less than six weeks after construction work began shortly after Easter.

The route had already reopened temporarily in time for the Mountain Rescue Annual Race on 16 May, allowing visitors to return to the valley, but the latest milestone restores unrestricted public access.

The road closed at Neuadd Straight at the end of January after a landslip destroyed part of the carriageway.

The closure had a significant impact on daily life in Llanthony and Capel Y Ffin, leaving residents, businesses and public services reliant on a lengthy diversion route over the Gospel Pass, Wales’ highest mountain road. Journeys that would normally take minutes were extended by around 35 miles in each direction, adding as much as 90 minutes to some trips.

More than 50 homes and businesses were affected, with residents facing longer journeys to reach work, healthcare appointments, schools and shops.

Tourism operators and farms also reported disruption, while emergency services were forced to adapt routes and the council faced increased costs linked to waste collection, road maintenance and winter operations.

The repair project followed a controversial decision by the council to acquire a 1.5-acre strip of land needed to realign the road and provide a long-term solution.

At the time, cabinet members agreed to pay £100,000 for the land, despite acknowledging the price exceeded market value. Council leaders argued there was no practical alternative that would allow access to be restored quickly.

Engineering reports concluded the collapse had been caused by water flowing from fields above the road combined with pressure from the river below, eventually leading to failure of part of the highway. Alternative repair options and the use of tracks and trails through the valley were ruled out because of cost and practical constraints.

Important moment

Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said the reopening represented an important moment for the community.

“The full reopening of this road is a really important moment for the Llanthony Valley. After months of disruption, it’s fantastic to see this vital route restored so quickly.

“This achievement reflects the strength of partnership working and the resilience of the local community. I’d like to thank residents for their patience, and our officers and partners for going above and beyond to deliver this at pace.”

Although some minor demobilisation work remains on site, the road is now fully open to traffic.