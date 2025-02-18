Landslip on Welsh border ‘celebrates fifth birthday’

Paul Rogers, local democracy reporter

Work to repair a key road on the Welsh border may finally be carried out this summer – five years after it partially collapsed.

The A490 between Chirbury and Churchstoke was damaged by heavy rainfall in February 2020, with temporary lights and concrete safety barriers being installed so the road could remain open in both directions.

Part of the steep bank along the southbound side of the A490 collapsed after rainwater ran off a nearby field during Storm Dennis.

‘Unhappy birthday event’

To mark the fifth anniversary, Councillor Heather Kidd (Lib Dem, Chirbury and Worthen) organised an ‘unhappy birthday’ event at Chirbury Cafe, Shop and Post Office.

However, there may be good news on the horizon, with Cllr Kidd being told that work may finally start this summer. To help ‘get the ball rolling’ she asked people to sign a letter that she will sent to Shropshire Council, asking it ‘to finally get the job done’.

“I got reports of a landslip there and I remember meeting Tracy Russell, who is our officer, and there was an 80 foot drop,” said Cllr Kidd.

“Since then, we’ve had temporary traffic lights and they replaced them with temporary permanent lights and the speed limit, which has improved it.

“But it hasn’t improved the flytipping on the site, the litter that’s thrown out of windows, or the mud that accumulates because the drainage across the road is very poor. And occasionally when people jump the lights, we’ve had lorries meeting cars in the middle.

“I can see it’s going to cost the council an awful lot of money if they don’t actually do something about it sooner rather than later.”

“It was suggested it was going to cost £350,000 – it’s probably more now.

“There is now government money available that has been allocated to Shropshire and I hope structures have bid into that to get it, especially as they’ve suggested it might happen in the summer.

“But I need to see some details, the road diversions and know exactly what’s going to happen and when.”

Robyn Cooper is one resident who has been frustrated by how it has taken to repair the road.

“It’s just annoying because we’ve got so used to it,” she said.

“If you’re in a hurry, it’s really annoying, especially white van people who’ve got to deliver parcels. I thought they would have sorted it very quickly before any further deterioration happened because the more water that falls down the hill, the worst it’s going to get.”

Design work

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “As previously reported, preliminary design work was undertaken in 2024 to formulate a solution to resolve the slip along the A490 Chirbury to Churchstoke.

“However, upon review there were concerns regarding whether a lengthy repair was required, or even a requirement to move the road away from the valley edge. The consequence of moving the road would be a protracted delay as a result of land take and associated legal processes, together with considerable cost increases and further disruption.

“Consequently, further investigations are taking place to test the viability of a localised repair which resolves both the slope stability and surface water runoff. At this time a, localised repair is still envisaged – one that will be more cost effective and undertaken next summer.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the traffic lights along the A490, which are required for safety reasons.

“The council is continually reviewing possible solutions to issues of this type, to ensure the most cost effective solutions are found and procured to make the best use of limited public finances.”

