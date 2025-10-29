Language barrier between universities and employers ‘shutting graduates out’ – new study

New research involving seven Welsh universities has found that many students struggle to understand the language used in job adverts.

This is not only potentially costing them career opportunities but is also making recruitment harder for employers.

The study, Are we speaking the same language?, funded by Medr through Advance HE, examined how graduates interpret wording commonly found in job descriptions.

Researchers used artificial intelligence to analyse adverts across multiple industries, then produced two versions of each role: one written in clear, direct language linked to skills taught at university, and another written in vague, industry-style language often seen in recruitment ads.

Students responded far more confidently to the adverts written in straightforward, explicit language.

Practical skills

According to researchers, this gap suggests that young jobseekers frequently struggle to translate employer expectations such as “managing stakeholders” or “working in an agile environment” into practical skills they may already possess.

The findings raise concern that unclear wording and jargon may unintentionally shut out talented applicants.

The report also warns that neurodivergent graduates—such as those with autism or ADHD—may find ambiguous language especially difficult to interpret, with possible implications under equality law.

“This is vital and insightful work,” said James Owen, chief executive of Medr. “We hope these findings help universities improve student support, guide employers to widen their recruitment reach, and empower graduates to better understand job requirements.”

Clearer job adverts

Recommendations from the study include clearer job adverts, more real-world employer projects within university courses, and better guidance to help students interpret industry terminology.

The authors also suggest universities develop subject-specific explanations of the skills graduates gain, rather than generic lists.

Stuart Norton, Head of Educational Excellence at Advance HE, said the results reveal “a recruitment challenge for employers, but also a job seeker’s challenge for graduates”.

He warned: “Talented graduates may be missing opportunities simply because they can’t decode what employers are really asking for.”

Project co-chairs Professor Fay Short of Bangor University and Bev Herring of Aberystwyth University said the work has already improved collaboration across Wales, helping universities and employers develop a more consistent shared language around employability.

“This positions Wales at the forefront of employability innovation,” they added.

Case studies

The report is published alongside 49 case studies showing how Welsh universities are linking career preparation to ethical practice, sustainability, and Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations Act.

Medr, which funds and regulates tertiary education in Wales, said the research demonstrates the importance of cooperation across the sector. Dr Samantha Burvill of Swansea University, who co-led the sustainability workstream, described the collaboration as “a true testament to the power of working together”.