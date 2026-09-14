Language campaigners say ‘secret’ talks over BBC cuts are threat to S4C’s digital independence

Stephen Price

Secret talks about cutting content the BBC provides to S4C which imply sidelining the Welsh-language broadcaster’s independent digital platform have been revealed in newly-released documents according to Welsh language campaigners.

Obtained by Cymdeithas yr Iaith, the tranche of heavily-redacted emails and other papers reveal discussions about plans to replace Clic with the BBC’s iPlayer as the primary platform for S4C’s video-on-demand.

In a presentation that outlines a future where S4C’s Clic is downgraded, it is stated that the S4C tile on a smart TV could go to the S4C page on iPlayer instead of the channel’s own Clic platform: “Direct link from branded tile/app on Smart TV Guide to S4C iPlayer homepage”.

Another presentation from February 2025 by S4C officials reveals an intention to transfer Clic’s functions to iPlayer. This would mean that Clic, the channel’s independent, Welsh-language-only digital platform, would be a poor relation to iPlayer. The document states: “As a minimum, prior to making iPlayer our primary BVoD [Broadcaster Video on Demand], we would require these additional features which S4C Clic currently provides”.

Carl Morris, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith Digital Group, said: “The long-term future of S4C depends on it having its own thriving independent digital platform. This new information serves to highlight our concerns that S4C is underestimating the potential of Clic, and is laying the ground to rely predominantly on iPlayer.

“In this day and age, where online viewing is essential for any broadcaster, that would undermine the foundations of S4C as the only Welsh-medium television channel.

“Naturally, we are pleased that content in Welsh will have a more prominent place across devices and platforms, but that should not be at the expense of S4C’s digital independence and sustainability – nor that of programmes in Welsh.

“In truth the Welsh language will always be overwhelmed by competing English language content on a platform such as iPlayer. S4C needs to recognise the value of Clic as a dedicated Welsh language platform, now and in the future. Clic needs to be developed as the pre-eminent digital home of television in Welsh.”

The documentation also confirms that S4C has agreed to relinquish some of its 10 hours a week of content produced free of charge by the BBC in order to get more prominence on the iPlayer.

The notes of the S4C Board meeting held on 11th December 2025 say: “GE presented the paper stating that the Media Act 2024 allows changes to existing arrangements with the BBC – namely to move from providing 10 hours of content per week to alternative arrangements. A paper was presented to seek the Board’s consent in principle to exchange hours of content in order to ensure better features for S4C and our content on the iPlayer” [translated by Cymdeithas].

In April, it was reported that BBC Cymru would stop providing the Clwb Rygbi programme to S4C in exchange for greater prominence on iPlayer. It was also reported last year that BBC Cymru programming for S4C from the National Eisteddfod had been reduced.

The language movement is now calling for assurances that S4C has not surrendered any further Welsh-language programmes as part of the bargaining, and wants to know the true cost of the changes, both financially and in terms of cuts to content originally provided by the BBC.

Carl Morris said: “The fact that S4C bosses are willing to even consider reducing the content they receive, and that being from another public broadcaster, in order to ‘buy’ prominence on another publicly-funded platform, makes the situation far worse. All of this for an outcome that will leave S4C poorer and ultimately compromise its digital independence.”

When it was announced in January this year that S4C had reached a new agreement with the BBC to increase the prominence and content of S4C on iPlayer, the Channel’s executives appeared before the Senedd’s Culture Committee and were questioned about the developments.

In light of the new information that has emerged, Cymdeithas yr Iaith has written to the Senedd asking it to recall S4C’s bosses to answer further questions.

Carl Morris from Cymdeithas yr Iaith added: “This new information raises doubts about the transparency of what S4C reported before the Culture Committee, and raises a number of further questions about the origin, status, cost of the agreement and what is at stake. We call on the Culture Committee to recall S4C’s witnesses back before the Committee in order to answer these essential questions.”

He added that this is the latest development in a long-running campaign to create a broadcasting and communications system worthy of the people of Wales and the Welsh language:

“The way S4C has increasingly crept under the influence of the BBC over the years is really worrying. We must turn the tide on the Channel’s decline and change the fate of the Welsh language in the digital age.

“We agree that investment in Welsh-language content needs to be safeguarded and increased significantly, but we must also have control and accountability in Wales over our own media. We are therefore calling on the Labour Government at Westminster to devolve broadcasting and communication powers to Wales without delay.

“In addition, we call on the Welsh Government to accelerate the work of establishing a Broadcasting and Communications Authority for Wales. Without this, Wales’ media will be drowned out by London’s decisions and priorities.”

The Welsh Government said: “We want to use every lever at our control to press for the devolution of powers over broadcasting, to strengthen Wales’ media and to give Wales its voice in broadcasting and communications matters.

“As first steps as a new government, over the summer we set out plans to establish a Shadow Broadcasting and Communications Authority for Wales, to protect and strengthen local and national public service media platforms here. We are adopting a phased approach to the establishment of the Authority by establishing a working group which aims to hold its first meeting in early 2027.

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