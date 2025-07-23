Lapland day trips scheduled from Cardiff Airport

Magical Lapland day trips with Christmas dinner in the sky and a private meeting with Santa are coming to Cardiff Airport in Winter 2026.

The magical ‘Search for Santa’ day trips from YUI UK&I give families the ultimate Lapland experience with the chance to meet the real Santa Claus in his snowy homeland and be back in their own bed the same night.

Starting from £750 per person, the package includes return flights with in-flight meals including a roast dinner on the flight home, a private meeting with Santa Claus and a gift for every child.

Christmas lovers will also enjoy a taster of a range of snow activities including husky and reindeer sleigh rides, mini skidoo adventures for children and tobogganing when visiting the Snow Village in Kittila.

The festive adventure will be offered for the first time from Cardiff Airport in Winter 2026.

Thermal clothing to keep warm in the Arctic temperatures is also included, plus a hot lunch in Santa’s Village and all transfers in Lapland.