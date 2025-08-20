Largest study on youth vaping suggests it is a gateway to smoking

Children who vape are more likely to go on to be smokers, be diagnosed with asthma and have poor mental health, a new analysis suggests.

The largest global review on vaping in young people found “consistent evidence” that children who vape are three times more likely to go on to become smokers.

The study also pointed to links between vaping and increased odds of respiratory illness and substance abuse including drinking and marijuana use.

Experts from the University of York and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) analysed all available reviews on youth vaping – also known as an umbrella review.

This including 56 reviews on 384 studies.

Some 21 of these looked at use of e-cigarettes among young people and later cigarette smoking.

Not only were vapers more likely to smoke in later life, they were also more likely to smoke more frequently and intensely, experts said.

Breathing problems

Researchers also tracked breathing problems linked to youth vaping.

The data suggested an increased risk among young people who vape of developing asthma or asthma exacerbation.

Other harmful outcomes linked to youth vaping included pneumonia, bronchitis, lower total sperm counts, dizziness, headaches and migraines.

There was also a link identified between depression and suicidal thoughts among young vapers.

Writing in the journal Tobacco Control, the authors said the data available “consistently indicated a significant association between e-cigarette use and later cigarette smoking in young people”.

They said that it is difficult to “infer causality” from their review, but said the “repeated strong associations in prospective cohort studies are consistent with a causal relationship”.

Dr Su Golder, associate professor in health science at the University of York, said: “The consistency in the evidence is striking.

“Across multiple studies, young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke in the future. These findings support stronger public health measures to protect teens from the risks associated with vaping.”

Transitions

Dr Greg Hartwell, clinical assistant professor at LSHTM, said: “We found consistent evidence around transitions to smoking which of course, in turn, opens the door to the multitude of harms that conventional cigarettes bring.

“As the UK Government’s chief medical officer states, marketing vapes to children is always unacceptable, and our review shows exactly why further restrictions on the tobacco industry, who control the vaping market, are so important.”

Dr Rebecca Glover, senior author of the study, assistant professor at LSHTM, added: “Vaping is having a detrimental impact on the health of young people globally and vaping appears to be a gateway to other substances.

“Our study provides the strongest evidence to date that young people globally face a serious range of physical and psychological harms from vaping and are at higher risk of transitioning to smoking.”

In June the ban on disposable vapes was introduced in a bid to curb their use among young people.

The crackdown on the devices, also known as single-use vapes, makes it illegal for any retailer – ranging from corner shops to supermarkets – to sell them.

The ban applies to both online and in-store sales across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and all disposable vapes whether or not they contain nicotine.

Retailers are still allowed to sell reusable vapes.

‘Less harmful’

Commenting on the study, Jamie Strachan, operations director at VPZ, said: “Vaping is intended solely for existing adult smokers as a less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco. It should never be marketed to, sold to, or used by children and non-smokers.

“VPZ supports strict regulation that prevents under-18s from obtaining vaping products.”

Dr James Murphy, director of science and research at British American Tobacco (BAT), said: “There is little evidence that vaping is a gateway to smoking. In fact, it has helped millions of adults move away from cigarettes.

“While not risk-free, experts agree it poses only a fraction of the risks of smoking.

“Smart regulation that gives adults access to better alternatives, while enforcing high standards and preventing under-age use, is vital to achieving the UK’s smoke-free goal.”

