Last chance for residents to have their say on tourism tax plans

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A north Wales council is giving residents “a last chance” to have their say over the implementation of the visitor levy.

With its public consultation closing date fast approaching, Cyngor Gwynedd is urging people in its communities to share their views over what is also known as the “tourism tax”.

It follows a decision by the council’s full council on May 14, 2026, to consult on the possibility of introducing the levy in the county.

The levy is a proposed nightly tax on overnight stays in tourist accommodation – the idea has divided opinion. Some have feared that to charge an extra cost on visitors could be the final ‘nails in the tourism coffin’ for Gwynedd.

Others have argued it could be a “fantastic opportunity” bringing in funds to improve existing tourism sites and attractions.

The visitor levy was signed into law at the end of September last year. Consultations have also been held by county councils on Anglesey and in Conwy.

The levy gives Welsh councils the option to introduce a charge on holiday accommodation.

It would see tent campsites and shared bedrooms (hostels and dorms) impose a charge of 75p (90p inc. VAT) per night.

Other holiday accommodation such as caravan, motor home, self-catering, glamping, bed and breakfast, hotels, etc. would be charged at £1.30 or £1.56 (inc. VAT.) per night.

Exceptions include under 18s in shared hostels, rooms or tent campsites, anyone staying more than 31 nights in a single stay, and those in emergency or temporary housing arranged by the local authority.

Refunds would also be available from the Welsh Revenue Authority for those eligible.

That would included disabled people who pay extra levy costs when they have a carer and people fleeing domestic violence.

Since 2018, Cyngor Gwynedd has pledged its support over the principle of establishing the levy in Wales.

Locals are now being encouraged to have their say through a questionnaire which can be completed online. There are also paper copies available from the county’s libraries or the council’s main offices.

A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “We are nearing the end of the consultation period, but there is still time for people to have their say. Obtaining feedback will help councillors to make an informed decision about this important matter.

“The tourism sector is a vital part of the Gwynedd economy and has an impact on our communities, so it’s important that everyone has the chance to share their opinions. The consultation is open until July 26, 2026.

To take part go to the Cyngor Gwynedd website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/HaveYourSay

Paper copies of the questionnaire are available from the county’s libraries and from the three Siop Gwynedd receptions (Caernarfon, Pwllheli, Dolgellau).

To request a copy of the questionnaire by post, please phone 01766 771000.

Background information and relevant documents are available on the Council’s website: Gwynedd Visitor Levy Consultation – Cyngor Gwynedd

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