Last chance to save ‘iconic’ Eryri waterfall from hydro power scheme

Stephen Price

Environmental campaigners in Eryri are warning that next week could be the last chance to save one of the National Park’s most iconic waterfalls.

On Wednesday 24 June, Eryri National Park Planning Authority will once again be asked to decide whether it is acceptable to approve a hydro power scheme that would see, at times, nearly 70% of the water diverted out of Rhaeadr y Cwm, above Llan Ffestiniog into a plastic pipe.

If the scheme goes ahead, it will significantly affect the much-loved look of the waterfall, according to campaigners.

The draw of the waterfall goes back generations, with celebrated painter David Cox immortalising the site in 1836. Campaigners say it was also in the minds of the medieval authors of the Mabinogion, and continues to inspire today’s users of the ancient medieval trackway as they explore the Eryri Slate Trail.

Campaigners also argue that it will also fundamentally change the very environmental conditions that led to the gorge being designated as is part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) – a location deemed to be nationally significant because of the vulnerable species that can be found there, including rare, damp-loving plants.

The applicant’s own expert stated that, due to a lack of scientific evidence, it would be impossible to predict with any certainty what impact any reduced water flow may have on these species. Campaigners continue to urge that a precautionary approach should be taken.

After the Senedd declared a Nature Emergency in 2021, the Welsh Government strengthened Planning Policy in Wales to make clear that there must be no development in SSSIs except in ‘wholly exceptional circumstances’. Campaigners expressly deny that they exist here.

They have argued that any decision based on the premise that generating renewable energy alone makes it ‘wholly exceptional’ would be seriously flawed, and could set a hugely damaging precedent for SSSIs across Wales.

Campaigners, with the backing of environmentalist Iolo Williams, have asked the Welsh Government to clarify whether or not the Park Authority’s understanding of planning policy on ‘wholly exceptional circumstances’ is sound.

Williams previously said: “It is unbelievable that the planners of Eryri National Park have agreed, in principle, with this plan. Rhaeadr y Cwm has been designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to the association of under-plants that grow in such a wet environment.

“A draw of nearly 70% of the water would have been extremely harmful to the rare ferns and mosses. I’m very supportive of social green energy but not when it means destroying the natural beauty of Wales.”

The plan has run into huge opposition, with over 1,000 people having formally registered their objections alongside a coalition of environmental groups: North Wales Wildlife Trust, Save our Rivers, Cymdeithas Eryri (Snowdonia Society), Buglife, Noth Wales Rivers Trust, Plantlife and the British Mountaineering Council.

High profile support

The hydro scheme has, however, received support from high profile politicians.

Consultation at key stages has included Ffestiniog Town Council, which has confirmed its support, Cadw, Natural Resources Wales, Gwynedd Council, the National Park Authority, interest groups, and the public, who were invited to a drop-in event in February hosted by the brothers

Once in operation, the project, which has already had a water abstraction licence granted by NRW, will contribute towards the government’s goal of generating 70 per cent of energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

Capable of producing up to 2million kWh per year, the scheme would supply 700 homes with electricity and potentially save almost 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “The climate emergency is the biggest challenge facing humanity and the target of achieving net zero by 2050 is fast approaching. It will be almost impossible to reach the target without schemes like this.

“Clearly there is great pressure on the agricultural industry to adapt to the challenge of climate change and this scheme is an example of a local agricultural family willing to meet the challenge and, as we fight against climate change, to play their part and contribute to the targets of the National Park as we strive to be carbon neutral.”

Liz Saville Roberts added: “The scheme is located in an environmentally sensitive area and it is therefore gratifying to know of all the work carried out by various experts in their field to document the nature of the site.

“The Authority has approved several hydro schemes in the area during the past twenty years and they have blended into the landscape of Eryri, with the majority of the public not even aware of their existence.”

The hydro scheme is proposing to be part of Energy Local, a community interest company (CIC) based in north Wales that aims to create more sustainable energy systems for communities across the UK.

Energy Local works by enabling communities to buy locally generated energy at a price fair to the generator and the consumers.

“Dangerous precedent”

Graeme Cotterill, Director of Cymdeithas Eryri, said: “No waterfall should be a part-time feature of Eryri’s landscape – let alone one as iconic and valued as this – and the generation of renewable energy alone cannot be claimed to be the ‘wholly exceptional circumstances’ needed for development on a SSSI.

“Despite the potential damage to the wildlife and landscape value of the site, the plan would not make a significant contribution to decarbonising Eryri’s economy – let alone an ‘exceptional’ one.”

Sue Beaumont, Chair of Cymdeithas Eryri, added: “We’re calling on Eryri National Park Authority to stand up for this site’s special qualities. Not to do so will set a dangerous precedent for other important wildlife sites across Wales.

“We should all be actively working together to help our National Park tackle climate change and enhance nature for the long-term benefit of all who live, work and visit here.”