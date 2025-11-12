Support our Nation today - please donate here
Last chance to share views on plans for new national park

12 Nov 2025 2 minute read
Image credit: Natural Resources Wales

With less than a month to go until the statutory consultation closes, people are being encouraged to attend an event and submit their response to the proposed Glyndŵr National Park.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have been running a 12 week statutory consultation since Monday 15 September 2025 on a final map and supporting evidence.

The statutory consultation follows two years of detailed evaluation commissioned by Welsh Government, including data gathering, technical assessments, and engagement with communities and stakeholders across the region. Previous public engagement in 2023 and a public consultation in 2024 have helped shape the current proposal.

Ash Pearce, Programme Manager said: “This is an exceptionally rare opportunity to influence the long-term protection of this special landscape, balancing the needs of local communities, visitors, and the environment. Please share your thoughts by submitting a response form before the consultation closes.”

The remaining consultation events are as follows:

Date Time Location Targeted audience Type of event
Tuesday 18 November 4pm – 7pm Llangollen Town Hall Public Drop-in
Wednesday 19 November 6pm – 7.30pm Microsoft Teams Public Meeting
Wednesday 26 November 3pm – 4.30pm Microsoft Teams Environmental Groups Meeting
Thursday 27 November 3pm – 4.30pm Microsoft Teams Tourism, Recreation and Access Meeting
Tuesday 2 December 6pm – 7.30pm Microsoft Teams Public Meeting

The main way to respond to the consultation is by submitting a responses form here.

All responses must be received no later than 23:59 on Monday 8 December 2025.

For more information on the background to the proposal, visit the guide here.

The proposed Glyndŵr National Park map can be downloaded here. Once downloaded, open with Adobe Acrobat.

John Ellis
John Ellis
41 minutes ago

‘… people are being encouraged to … submit their response to the proposed Glyndŵr National Park.’

Already done it. The proposed national park will, if established, start on the other side of the road from our house.

