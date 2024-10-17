Last chance to vote for mighty Welsh oak tree in national competition

A mighty oak tree on the famous Gregynog Estate in mid Wales that’s at least 500 years old has been named as Wales’ nomination for the Woodland Trust’s Tree of the Year competition.

The ancient oak measures a mighty nine metres at its widest point and is the only tree from Wales nominated for the UK competition.

This is the last chance for the Welsh public to vote for the Gregynog Oak online, as voting closes on the 21 October.

Great Wood

Located in the Great Wood at Gregynog, the tree is up against 11 other amazing oaks from across the UK; the Woodland Trust will announce this year’s UK winner on October 29.

The winner will then go on to compete for the public vote in the European Tree of the Year competition.

One of Wales’ premier country house estates, Gregynog Hall is located on the edge of Tregynon village, near Newtown and is now run by The Gregynog Trust. The 750–acre estate is designated a National Nature Reserve, considered to be one of Wales’ most important ancient parklands and wood pasture habitats.

The magnificent Gregynog Oak stands alongside several mammoth trees in Great Wood in the grounds of Gregynog Hall. This area is immensely valuable for wildlife and considered one of Wales’ most important ancient parklands and wood pasture habitats. Thought to be at least five centuries old, the impressive oak hosts countless species including important lichens.

Lydia Bassett, The Gregynog Trust’s director of business development, said: “We are so excited to have our tree named as Wales’ only nomination for Tree of the Year. It’s a really beautiful, ancient, gnarly tree – standing on its own at the top of the great wood; we think the Gregynog Oak has probably seen it all.”

Spotlight

Llinos Humphreys, Communications and Engagement Manager for the Woodland Trust in Wales said: “Oak trees are a fantastic tree species; everyone can identify an oak tree – from the acorns to the leaves to the gnarly bark – and so many different insects and lichens and fungi can grow on them.

“It’s really important that we build the profile of these fantastic trees, and the Tree of the Year competition this year is all about putting magnificent ancient oaks like these in the spotlight.

“Last year we had a Welsh winner with the Wrexham Sweet Chestnut tree, and we’d love to see a Welsh winner again!”

The Welsh public is being encouraged to vote for the Gregynog Oak and help to crown it this year’s champion; voting will close on 21 October.

This year’s Tree of the Year winner will be announced later this year on 29th October and will go on to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year competition.

Visit here to vote.

