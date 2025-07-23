Last home of Dylan Thomas hosts first wedding

The last home of Wales’s most famous poet has hosted its first wedding.

In a picturesque ceremony held on the terrace with panoramic views of the Taf Estuary, Megan and Tom became the inaugural couple to exchange their vows at the Dylan Thomas Boathouse in Laugharne.

Following the ceremony on June 21, the couple signed the wedding register in the poet’s renowned writing shed, where some of his most notable works were penned.

Thomas lived with his family in the Boathouse during the last four years of his life between 1949 and 1953.

It was from the Boathouse that the Welsh legend made his final fateful journey to New York where he died aged 39.

The building later became a museum after it was purchased by Carmarthenshire County Council.

Visitors can immerse themselves in reminders of the famous poet’s time there, from the cosy sitting room downstairs to images and objects from his life and times upstairs.

Bespoke

CofGâr, Carmarthenshire County Council’s museums and arts service, is now collaborating with the Carmarthenshire Registrars to offer bespoke wedding and celebrant service packages at the writer’s former home.

The Dylan Thomas Boathouse joins the Museum of Land Speed and Parc Howard Museum as locations for weddings and celebrant services.

Cllr. Hazel Evans, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “We’re very thankful to Megan and Tom for choosing the Dylan Thomas Boathouse for their special day.

“We couldn’t have asked for a happier or more generous couple to inaugurate the museum as a wedding venue.

“The museum makes a perfect venue for intimate weddings and celebrations and offers a unique blend of warmth and historic charm in a stunning location.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Registrars service to deliver many more special occasions at CofGâr museums in the future.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

