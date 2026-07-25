Last orders: New landlords sought for market town’s busy pub

Nation Cymru staff

Landlords at pub on the outskirts of one of Wales’ most charming towns have shared their disappointment after signage appeared on the pub looking for a new team to run the establishment before they had chance to tell their regulars.

The Crown and Sceptre is a welcoming community pub located on Hereford Road in Mardy, just outside Abergavenny

In a listing that has since appeared online, a listing advertising a tenancy for new landlords shares: “Benefiting from a prominent roadside position and a friendly local atmosphere, the pub has strong potential to become a true hub for the surrounding community.

“With indoor and outdoor trading areas, the pub appeals to local regulars, families, dog walkers and visitors alike. There is excellent scope to grow trade through live sport, pool, darts, quiz nights and community events, while the food offer could be developed further with popular Sunday lunches, themed evenings and private functions.

“A fantastic opportunity for an operator to create a thriving community pub at the heart of Mardy and the wider Abergavenny area.”

In a heartfelt message to their regulars, the team shared: “To all of our wonderful, loyal customers and friends,

“After three incredible years, we have made the very difficult decision to let go of our beautiful pub.

“For many of you, this may not come as a complete surprise. You know how busy our lives have become, juggling several businesses while raising our young family. We often go weeks without a day off, and finding any balance between work and family life has become increasingly difficult. We always said that if running the pub ever started to impact our children, we would need to reassess our situation—and sadly, that time has come.

“This decision has not been made lightly. It has been something we have thought long and hard about over a long period of time. As heartbreaking as it is for us, we know it is the right decision for our family.

“Our biggest disappointment is that we weren’t able to share this news with you in person. We had hoped to tell our friends, family, and loyal customers ourselves before anything became public. Unfortunately, our landlords chose to put a sign outside the pub without informing us, despite originally telling us we would have six weeks before this happened. We are truly sorry that many of you found out this way.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to each and every one of you for your incredible support over the past three years.

You’ve made The Crown & Sceptre so much more than just a pub—you’ve made it a community. We are genuinely grateful for every visit, every conversation, every laugh, and every memory we’ve shared together.

“The Crown & Sceptre is a beautiful pub in the Mardy with an amazing customer base and so much potential. We truly hope someone new will take it on, care for it, and help it continue to thrive, because we know just how special it is.

“We have given nine months’ notice, and there is currently no confirmed leaving date, so we’re not going anywhere just yet.

“There is still plenty of time to enjoy many more drinks, laughs, and good times together before we hand over the keys.

“If anyone is interested in renting the pub, please feel free to pop in for a chat. We’d be more than happy to answer any questions and help in any way we can.”

Many of the pub’s regulars shared their disappointment online, with one writing: “Such a hard life in hospitality at the moment. You have made the right decision for your family. Bessie will be in for a biscuit soon! See you still Kingdom Come! All the best your your future ventures.”

Another added: “You’ve both done a brilliant job and we love coming down for a drink. Completely understand your decision – you can’t get back precious time with your kids once they’ve grown up! Here’s to a few more drinkies before you pass it on.”

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