Last three public toilets in Welsh county saved from closure

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter

The last three dedicated public toilets in Flintshire have been saved from closure.

Toilet facilities in Talacre, Mold and Holywell have been granted a reprieve by Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet following a public consultation and the provision of critical funding.

News of the proposed closure of the three toilets – the last stand-alone toilets operated by the authority – sparked a furious backlash last year leading to a special meeting and a public consultation.

There are other toilet facilities available to the public – in libraries and leisure centres for example – but these three are the last stand-alone public toilets remaining in the county.

Now Flintshire Cabinet members have endorsed a new toilet strategy and a proposal to allocate part of the UK Government’s Pride in Place funding for Flintshire to refurbish the toilets.

The total refurbishment cost for all three toilets is £240,000, with Talacre public toilets costing around £140,000, Holywell approximately £70,000 and Mold £30,000.

Once restored town and community councils will be given the opportunity to take over the funding and management of the toilets while Flintshire County Council explores new partnership arrangements with private sector businesses to open up the use of their toilet facilities to the public on the high street.

“It was agreed to reinstate the 2025 budget for public conveniences, subject to the completion of a full public consultation.” said Cllr Ted Palmer Cabinet member for Highways, Assets and Public Protection.

“Cabinet notes the recommendation that the County Council works with respective town and community councils to facilitate the potential Community Asset Transfer of the toilet facilities in Mold, Holywell and Talacre.

“It also supports the proposed bid for capital funding through the Pride in Place grants to upgrade the three local toilet facilities in Mold, Holywell and Talacre prior to their potential transfer to the town and community councils.”

The town and community councils in Holywell, Mold and Llanasa have yet to express their decision on whether to undergo a full Community Asset Transfer of the toilets to take over their operation and maintenance.

Cllr Glyn Banks, who represents Llanasa and Trelawnyd, was still full of praise for the proposals Cabinet approved.

“It’s absolutely great news and, moving forward, hopefully there’s even more to come from Pride in Place funding,” he said.

“Obviously we’re going to benefit in my own ward of Talacre but everybody will benefit from that, from having a fantastic facility when they visit the beautiful Talacre Beach.”

Deputy council leader Cllr Richard Jones said he believed the asset transfer plan would be a sensible way forward to retain the toilets.

“There are other towns who do the same thing, that have their own toilets,” he said. “Not necessarily in the same way through a Community Asset Transfer, but the Scrutiny Committee acknowledged that they do support that.”

Cabinet member for Finance and fellow deputy leader Cllr Paul Johnson added: “I think for too many of our communities what undermines local confidence is not always those large policy decisions we make as a council, but the gradual erosion of everyday infrastructure.

“When facilities close, when town centres look tired and when public spaces look or feel neglected. That’s when confidence drains away, but small capital interventions like this, done well, can reverse that trend.

“This is about more than buildings, it’s about our dignity.”