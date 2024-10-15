Late licence for children’s farm to be considered

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A popular farm park wants a variation on its permanent licence to sell alcohol and open later.

Conwy’s licensing department received an application submitted by Manorafon Farm Park in Abergele.

The farm wants the licence so it can open from 9am until 11.30pm and sell alcohol and play live music until 11pm – currently the farm can sell alcohol from midday to 9.30pm.

The new licence would allow the venue to open for ‘family parties’, such as birthdays and christenings.

Currently, seasonal events are applied for with an additional temporary events notice, which allows customers to walk out of the licensed area.

Temporary events notices are temporary licences granted without public consultation, with only the council’s environmental health and police consulted.

Mulled wine

A variation of the permanent licence would allow the park more flexibility, the applicant said, and to sell alcohol like mulled wine at Christmas events.

The children’s farm is a popular family day out that holds annual events, such as Halloween pumpkin festivals, Christmas light trails, and a Santa’s grotto.

But several residents sent objection letters, which meant the application had to be considered by Conwy’s licensing sub-committee.

‘Future proof’

Speaking for her application, applicant Jules Arrowsmith said: “This is a variation of licence, so we already have a licence to conduct business as we already do.

“We are looking to extend and future-proof to give us greater flexibility to go a little bit later, should we need to, or a little bit earlier.

“We don’t want to upset anybody and want to maintain a good relationship with a local community which, until this application went in, I thought we had and largely have amongst the Abergele community.

“We have held the licence since 2022, but prior to that, we’ve had numerous temporary notices, beyond the ones mentioned in the report, going back to sporadic events that we’ve had over the last 10 years and not had any formal complaints.

“Prior to that, we haven’t had any issues with noise or disturbance, not that I’ve been made aware of. We are a seasonal business, a tourism-based business.”

‘Wholesome activities’

She added: “Largely, we are closed for seven months of the year from September through to March.

“We’re only actually operational for 24 dates, and our aim is to provide and promote a wholesome activity for families, friends, not late-night drinking or rowdy behaviour. We’re a reputable business, and we won’t do anything to be detrimental to that.”

But resident David Hughes said: “On Friday night, the noise was quite loud.”

Mr Hughes then went on to try and complain, but he was stopped by the committee’s chairman and told he could only ask the applicant direct questions.

Another unnamed resident said: “I live just across the road, and the music started at 5pm Friday night, and it was booming out until about 10.30pm.”

She added her friend could hear the music in his house.

“If you are only open seven months, why are you open in October, and what about Christmas? I’m flooded with lights at Christmas,” she said.

The applicant informed the residents that the farm was predominantly closed and only open for seasonal events and that events finished by 9.30pm.

The licensing sub-committee has five working days to reach a decision.

