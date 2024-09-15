Latest Health Risk Assessment published for landfill site dubbed a ‘stink bomb on steroids’

Public Health Wales (PHW) has published its latest Health Risk Assessment Results of a landfill site in Pembrokeshire that locals have described as a “stink bomb on steroids”.

Neighbours of the Withyhedge site near Haverfordwest, owned by the businessman who donated £200,000 to Vaughan Gething’s Welsh Labour leadership campaign, have been complaining about obnoxious smells emanating from it since 2023.

David Neal received two suspended prison sentences for dumping toxic sludge in the Gwent Levels protected landscape. In June a Channel 4 investigation revealed that Mr Neal’s group was under investigation by the tax authorities for “mischaracterising” waste so that it attracted a much lower level of landfill tax.

Odour annoyance level

Public Health Wales’ latest health risk assessment of air quality data collected at the Spittal School monitoring station, covering the period between 1st July 2024 and 26th August 2024 confirmed readings didn’t reveal any exceedances of the World Health Organisations odour annoyance) level.

PHW also reviewed air quality monitoring at other sites in the community between 4th June 2024 and 5th August 2024.

This monitoring also recorded no exceedances of the WHO odour annoyance level.

In a statement, Public Health Wales said: “It is reassuring that there are no exceedances of the WHO odour annoyance level for these periods.

“However, we understand that even at concentrations below this level, individual sensory responses can vary, and intermittent odours may have been experienced.

“For some, bad odours or smells can lead to headaches, eye irritation, nausea, dizziness, and unusual tiredness, even when the substances that cause the odour are themselves not toxicologically harmful to health. These are common reactions, and these effects should usually pass once the odour has gone. The long-term (lifetime) health risk remains low.”

“Closing windows and doors when nasty smells occur, or when the wind is blowing from the landfill towards your home, can help to stop smells coming inside. Remember not to block windows or vents completely. This is because they provide air to vent cookers or heaters and can help to control damp.

“Once an outdoor smell has passed, opening windows and doors will help get rid of any smells that remain”.

Officials also confirmed the health risk assessment will continue to be reviewed and updated as more monitoring data is made available.

Review

Earlier this month, the regulator Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it is to review a report on work carried out on the site before deciding whether it can resume accepting waste.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has said that RML will only be able to accept waste into a newly constructed cell at Withhedge once it is satisfied that the cell base has been constructed to the necessary engineering standards.

NRW said it was carrying out a thorough review of a Construction Quality Assurance (CQA) validation report received from RML, which runs the side, and is seeking final approval to accept waste in the newly constructed cell.

NRW said it should provide evidence to demonstrate that the base of the new landfill cell has been constructed and engineered in accordance with the approved design and specifications to prevent pollution of the land and groundwater underneath.

Caroline Drayton, Operations Manager for South West, NRW, said: “We realise there will be some public unease at the prospect of Withyhedge Landfill once again accepting waste, but I want to provide reassurance that, in addition to the rigorous assessment of the construction quality assurance for the new cell, we continue to focus on ensuring that the operator implements further improvements at Withyhedge Landfill to minimise the opportunity for any future emissions and off-site odours.”

The review of the CQA validation report will take several weeks. Upon completion, NRW will notify the site operator of its conclusion.

NRW says it maintains its regulatory presence on site to ensure RML continues to drive the improvements needed to the gas management system, and to ensure they demonstrate that they are effectively managing the landfill gas from their operations.

As Investigations relating to Withyhedge Landfill are ongoing. Only when that process is completed can NRW determine if charges should be brought for any offence relating to breaches of environmental permit conditions.

