Latest Welsh county announces expansion of Welsh Government funded childcare

Another Welsh county has announced plans to roll out funded childcare to all two-year-olds, with families set to receive up to 12.5 hours a week from January.

Parents of two-year-olds across all areas of Powys will be able to access the Welsh Government-funded childcare each week from January 2027, as part of the programme to make childcare available to more families across Wales.

The new arrangements are expected to begin in the county from January, subject to the development of local childcare provision and delivery arrangements.

The funded childcare will provide children, following their second birthday, with up to 12.5 hours of funded childcare a week, for 39 weeks a year.

Eligibility will no longer depend on where families live, allowing parents to apply regardless of their postcode and access funded childcare closer to home.

Councillor Sandra Davies, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Future Generations, said: “This is excellent news for families across Powys.

“From January 2027, parents of two-year-olds will be able to benefit from funded childcare wherever they live in the county, helping to reduce childcare costs and making it easier for parents and carers to access employment, training and other opportunities.

“The funded childcare will also give children the opportunity to learn, play and develop in high-quality early years settings, helping to give them the best possible start in life.

“We are working closely with childcare providers and the Welsh Government to make sure families across Powys, including those in our rural communities, can benefit from this important investment.”

Powys County Council is currently assessing demand and developing childcare provision across the county, including Welsh-medium provision, to support the expanded offer.

Families do not need to take any action at this stage, as further information about eligibility, applications, participating childcare providers and when children can start attending will be published before applications open.

In the meantime, families check whether they are eligible for the existing Flying Start programme through the Powys County Council website here.

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