Emily Price

The Senedd has erupted in laughter after Reform UK was mocked for fulfilling its manifesto pledge to reduce the size of Wales’ parliament by failing to attend yet another Plenary session.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Darren Millar took aim at Reform on Tuesday (November 17), gesturing towards the party’s empty benches as he sarcastically congratulated the absent official opposition.

Millar said: “Can I congratulate Reform UK on doing all they can to fulfil their manifesto commitment to reduce the size of the Senedd, because they seem to be doing rather well in that respect.”

Senedd cameras then panned across the Siambr, revealing Reform’s benches completely empty while MSs from Plaid Cymru, Labour, the Conservatives, the Greens and the Lib Dems filled the remaining seats.

Earlier during proceedings, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said it was “quite remarkable” that Reform’s group had not shown up to question him.

He said: “We are elected here to do a job of work for the people of Wales to form a Government or to hold Government to account.

“And to not take every opportunity to do so is a dereliction of duty.”

Later during First Minister’s Questions, Plaid Cymru’s Sarah Cooper-Lesadd said it was “disgraceful” that Reform had chosen to boycott proceedings on one of the most important days of the Senedd’s calendar.

Today, the Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government published its Draft Budget for 2027-28, with MSs debating the proposed spending plans in the Senedd.

Cooper-Lesadd pointed out that in the few hours Reform had not shown up to work, they had “cost over £7,000 in salaries collectively”.

She added: “In recent weeks we’ve seen Reform in this Chamber claiming credit for decisions that were never theirs to make.

“People are entitled to disagree with this Government and to hold it to account hard, but they’re not entitled to misrepresent the facts, and voters expect better in May.”

Responding, the First Minister said it was “clear for all to see” that there was one party in the Senedd “more interested in undermining our democratic institutions than strengthening them”.

Ap Iorwerth said: “The truth of the matter is that it suits some in politics to undermine trust in politics itself, and it is incumbent on all of us who believe in the democratic system, all of us who bothered to turn up to work today, to show that people can trust that we are doing what we are doing for the right reasons.

“There might be different political opinions, there might be different viewpoints, but ultimately strengthening always the foundations of our democratic system is something that should be important to all of us.”

All Reform MSs withdrew the questions they had submitted for the First Minister ahead today’s Plenary session.

The group will continue to collect their full salaries despite failing to fulfil their elected responsibilities.

The party’s Welsh leader Helen Jenner said in a statement “meaningful debate and scrutiny” could not take place in Wales until the Senedd’s Llywydd U-turned on his decision to block a Reform MS from speaking.

Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies ordered Joe Martin to apologise last week after he made remarks about immigrants that were condemned as “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

Martin has refused to apologise for the remarks describing Wales’ Parliament as a “joke”.,

The Senedd’s official referee has said until Martin says sorry he won’t be called to speak in the Siambr again.

Following the speaking ban, Reform’s group threw their support behind Martin, choosing to boycott Senedd proceedings on Wednesday when they had tabled a debate on support for veterans.

Reform has tabled a motion on free speech in the Senedd tomorrow, but it is unclear whether they will plan to attend the debate.