Launch of the Wales Production Directory creates single national crew database for Wales

Screen Alliance Wales, in partnership with Creative Wales and supported by collaboration across the sector including Culture Connect Wales, has announced the launch of the Wales Production Directory, a single, national crew database for Wales.

This major step forward for the Welsh screen industry establishes one central, comprehensive resource for film and television productions seeking skilled crew across the nation, simplifying access and strengthening Wales offer to inward investment.

The Welsh Production Directory will be delivered on the Screen Alliance Wales platform, managed by Screen Alliance Wales and funded by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. It will mean one unified system, removing duplication and creating a clear, accessible point of entry for both industry professionals and productions.

The Wales Production Directory will provide one central platform for crew to register, showcase their skills, and connect with opportunities and enable production companies to efficiently identify experienced, Wales-based talent.

The Directory also aims to strengthen the Welsh production offer by simplifying access to workforce information and support the Welsh economy by promoting local crew and supply chain businesses, as well as ensuring vacancies, call-outs and opportunities are widely shared across the sector

This joined-up approach will make it easier for both established professionals and those seeking to enter the industry to engage with productions filming in Wales.

Minister for Creative, Jack Sargeant, said: “Wales has a world-class screen industry, and this new national crew database will make it even easier for productions to find and work with the exceptional talent here. It will also make it easier for our talent to access all the brilliant opportunities on offer in Wales.

“By bringing everything together in one place, we’re supporting the screen sector here and sending a clear signal to the UK and international industry that Wales is open, ready, and uniquely well-equipped to host a wide range of productions. This is exactly the kind of joined-up, practical action that will help grow our screen sector, support skilled jobs and strengthen our economy.”

Managing Director, Screen Alliance Wales, Allison Dowzell OBE, said: “Wales has built a world-class reputation for production, but our continued growth depends on how visible, accessible and connected our workforce is. The Welsh Production Directory is a significant step forward in bringing the sector together and creating a single, trusted gateway for crew and productions alike.

By unifying existing resources, we are making it easier for productions to find skilled Welsh talent, while ensuring our workforce has clearer access to opportunities. This is about strengthening the whole ecosystem, supporting careers, driving inward investment, and reinforcing Wales as a competitive, production-ready nation.”

Wales Negotiations Officer, BECTU, Carwyn Donovan said: “Bectu welcomes the creation of a single crew database for Wales, which will finally give our fantastic freelancers the visibility they deserve.

“For too long talent has been split across several systems creating confusion and unnecessary duplication. A unified platform will showcase the strength of Wales’s creative community, and we look forward to working closely with Screen Alliance Wales and other stakeholders to make it a real asset for freelancers.”

Driving collaboration and best practice

The creation of a single, national database reflects strong collaboration across the Welsh screen sector and a shared commitment to improving accessibility, visibility and efficiency.

By aligning existing resources into one platform, the Welsh Production Directory represents a model of best practice, ensuring information is accessible in one place and supporting a more coordinated and effective industry.

Crew currently registered on existing databases are encouraged to ensure their details are included and up to date on the Welsh Production Directory to maximise visibility for upcoming opportunities.

Further details and registration information are available via Screen Alliance Wales.

The Wales Production Directory complements the wider Welsh production ecosystem. The Creative Wales Locations Database will continue to be delivered separately by Creative Wales, featuring over 3,000 verified filming locations and more than 50,000 images.

Together, these services aim to strengthen Wales position as a highly competitive, production-ready nation, offering both a skilled, visible workforce and a rich, accessible locations portfolio to support film and television production.