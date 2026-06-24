Laura Doel appointed new TUC Cymru general secretary

Nation.Cymru staff

The current president of TUC Cymru has been chosen as the organisation’s next General Secretary.

Laura Doel, who also heads the National Association of Head Teachers in Wales, will replace Shavannah Taj following her election to the Senedd in May.

Ms Doel began her career in journalism, working as a trainee reporter at the Merthyr Express before holding roles at several newspaper titles, including the South Wales Argus.

After later working in local government, she moved into the trade union movement, first as an organiser with Unison and then with NAHT Cymru. She became the education union’s National Secretary six years ago.

During her time at NAHT Cymru, Ms Doel has represented the union on the Wales TUC General Council and held a number of positions linked to the Welsh Government’s social partnership arrangements, including roles on the National Attendance Task Force, the Pay Partnership Forum, workload negotiating groups and the Schools Social Partnership Forum.

Originally from Aberbeeg, near Abertillery, Ms Doel attended Abertillery Comprehensive School before studying at colleges in Ebbw Vale and Pontypool. She now lives in Cardiff with her two daughters.

She said she was proud to come from a family with a strong trade union tradition.

Ms Doel said: “I am honoured to be appointed to the role of TUC Cymru General Secretary, and I look forward to representing Wales’s nearly 400,000 trade unionists as we work together to build a Wales that works for everyone.

“I believe that trade unions have never been more important. Wales is experiencing a moment of significant change, with a new government in place, continued pressures on pay packets, and a world of work that is transformed compared to what has come before.

“The workers of Wales need to know that there is someone on their side and I look forward to taking up that challenge in the coming weeks.”

TUC Cymru represents workers across Wales through affiliated trade unions and plays a key role in discussions with governments and employers on employment rights, pay and workplace conditions.