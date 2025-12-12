Lavish holiday home faces investigation for disruptive late night gatherings

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A 13-bedroom “six star” luxury Airbnb hosting “family gatherings and parties” for up to 34 people is being investigated by local council.

Prestwich-based Sol Roberts of Rhos on Sea Limited has applied to the council’s planning department seeking a “certificate of lawfulness” for “the existing use” of the former Rhos on Sea Methodist Church “as a short-term commercial holiday let”.

The former church on Rhos Road, now known as Rhos Manor, received planning permission allowing the building to be converted into an eight-bedroom home in July 2023.

But further work has been carried out at the property – leading to Conwy County Council investigating an “alleged breach of planning control taking place” – before the authority served a planning contravention notice in September.

As part of this notice, the applicant was required to inform the council how many people had stayed at the Rhos Road property between 7 February 2025 and 22 September 2025.

According to the table supplied, nearly 400 people had stayed at the short-term holiday let at this time – although the home was also used as a family dwelling during other months.

Rhos on Sea councillor Jo Nutall said she’d received complaints from residents living nearby.

“Neighbours have complained to me, to the council, and to other councillors, and the owners, the hosts, of the Airbnb because they say there has been a lot of late-night noise,” she said.

“They say there are a lot of people there, so a lot of people make a lot of noise, and so if that’s the case, it needs to be put right.”

The Airbnb site states: “Sleeps 34. Rhos Sea Manor is an exquisitely presented 13 double bedroom property. Rhos Sea Manor boasts elegance, superb accommodation, excellent amenities and entertainment facilities: Heated indoor pool, children’s pool, sauna, hot tub, cave bar, games room, cinema, barbecue, fire pit, beautiful grounds, and excellent parking facilities.”

A planning report states: “The applicant lets out the property, on a short-term basis, to a range of guests including family gatherings and celebration events.”

Representing the applicant, NJPlanning Ltd declined to comment.