Leader defends authority as Audit Wales claims ‘fractured relationships’ put governance at risk

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

A scathing statement from Audit Wales says ‘poor behaviour’ and ‘fractured relationships’ are endangering Wrexham Council’s decision-making and reputation.

The independent body, which reviews how public sector organisations are managed and how they spend their money, said Wrexham County Borough Council faced an ‘urgent call to address governance failures and improve member engagement’.

“Despite previous recommendations and statements of good intent from the council, insufficient progress has been made in addressing critical governance issues,” said the statement.

“Low levels of member engagement in training and personal development, instances of poor behaviour and fractured relationships at the senior level are all factors that endanger the council’s decision-making, governance and reputation.

“Consistent demonstration of positive values and behaviours is essential for good governance. And without good governance, the council cannot be assured that it is achieving value for money for the people of Wrexham.”

Values and behaviours

This year’s review was the second time Audit Wales has looked at Wrexham Council’s values and behaviours, but the first time it had examined the whole authority.

The first time, in 2023, it looked solely at the council’s Planning Service and found similar issues.

“Our previous audit found that ongoing delays in adopting key strategic documents created significant risks for the council and relationships between some members and officers were fractured,” said the report.

“We found that the Planning Service was hindered in fulfilling its role as a key enabler across the council.

“This follow-up review, which examined values and behaviours at senior level across the council, found it has not fully addressed our previous recommendations.

“We continue to have concerns about fractured relations between some members and officers. The council demonstrates limited awareness of expected roles and responsibilities.

“We have made three further recommendations in addition to the recommendations made in 2024.

“These new recommendations are primarily aimed at fostering a more consistent demonstration of the desired values and behaviours – to improve relations between members and officers, to enhance member knowledge and skills and to ensure proper governance.”

Immediate action

Auditor General Adrian Crompton urged Wrexham Council to take immediate action.

“Councillors and officers are reliant on one another and relationships founded on mutual respect are essential for good governance,” he said.

“The greatest concerns for the effective performance of the council are the ongoing strained relationships and distrust between some members and senior officers.

“Unless addressed urgently and genuinely this will undermine the positive work of the wider council and its workforce. It is imperative that the council takes immediate and decisive action to address these fundamental matters of good governance and culture.”

Wrexham Council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard argued that the Audit Wales report was a snapshot in time, saying the authority was making improvements.

“We’ve always worked well with Audit Wales and we will continue to do so,” he said. “That’s their findings and we respect them. We have to see them as a critical friend.”

On the reference to ‘strained relationships’ within the authority, Cllr Pritchard pushed back.

“That’s looking backwards in my opinion,” he said. “We can’t change the past.

“It’s been very well publicised the problems with the LDP (Local Development Plan) and the differences between senior officers and members.

“That’s behind us now. I think the relationships have improved and what Audit Wales have released is looking backwards. I’m looking forward to the future.”

Wrexham Council’s Interim Chief Executive Alwyn Jones added: “I think we have a base of a good relationship now and we have to build on that going forward. ”

Training

Cllr Pritchard did accept Audit Wales’ criticism that more needed to be done to ensure councillors had relevant training before sitting on committees.

“They have got a good point with regards members’ training,” he said. “We’re going to have to take something through the Constitutional Working Group that members have to take the training before they sit on a committee.

“We do that with licensing and we do it with planning. If you have a look at the number of members who haven’t done the training it is, in my opinion, unacceptable.

“I hope and I’m sure we will get the political support for that to put responsibility back onto members.”