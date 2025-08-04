Leader replaces cabinet member who quit over party membership revelation

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Conwy Council’s leader has replaced a cabinet member who resigned his position after it emerged he was a member of an undeclared political party.

Last month, Cllr Goronwy Edwards resigned as cabinet member for infrastructure, transport and facilities after it emerged he was a member of another political group aside from the First Independent Conwy group.

The Caerhun councillor admitted to making an “error of judgement” after he was also “removed” from the First Independent Conwy group.

Leader

Cllr Edwards, a former Conwy leader, then referred the matter himself to the ombudsman.

Now leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey has replaced Cllr Edwards with Llandudno Junction councillor Mike Priestley.

Cllr Priestley originally left the cabinet for personal reasons two years ago.

Cllr McCoubrey said: “I can confirm that Cllr Mike Priestley has agreed to join the cabinet in the role of the cabinet member for infrastructure, transport and facilities.

“Cllr Mike originally left the cabinet for personal reasons, and with his wife, Lorraine, fully recovered he is delighted to be invited back into a role that he has previously had much experience in undertaking.”

He added: “This is a positive step for the cabinet, with Cllr Mike bringing a wealth of knowledge and a past proven commitment to the council, and I am pleased to welcome him back.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service attempted to contact Cllr Priestley.

