Leader’s ‘arrogant’ defence of Labour party in farming row

Cllr Evans went on to claim one in 25 farmers had stopped farming in the last 12 months.

He also claimed an independent study had consulted with 4,000 farmers, and that study indicated 50% of family farms had stopped investing in their land, with 43% planning on also doing so in 2026.

Cllr Evans said the implications extended to affect the food production industry as a whole.

Labour leader Cllr Jason McLellan, though, attempted to explain the new inheritance tax threshold after stating that farming was important both in Denbighshire and nationally.

“If any of us are lucky enough to inherit (property), the threshold is much, much lower,” he said.

“This is (applies to farming) estates over £1m, and more often than not with two people owning a farm, as husband and wife, the threshold will be £3m. The payment is also much lower.

“If we (residents) are lucky enough to inherit, we pay 40% (those estates over £325,000). This is 20%, much, much lower.

“The spousal exemptions apply; the usual exemptions with inheritance tax apply, the seven-year tapering relief as well, and those who inherit can pay off the inheritance tax bill over a period of 10 years interest free.”

He added: “The majority of farms won’t be affected.

“There are exemptions. The budget also provides £5 billion in aid as well to the farming industry.”

Cllr McLellan added: “When you are voting, can I ask you please to think of a small slice of those hundreds of millions of pounds (of potential money raised), the cuts that we could avoid if we had a small slice of that.

“The controversy we’ve had, rightly so – none of us came into politics to close libraries and toilets – but if we had a small slice of that, it would save many of our public services.”

Cllr Eryl Williams said he had worked in farming all his life and branded both the leader and the Labour party “arrogant” after suggesting farms in Wales were worse off than those across the border.

“Family farms in Wales are the backbone of the rural area,” he said.

“And not just that, they support small industries, and I find it arrogant for Jason (Leader Cllr Jason McLellan) to come in here and defend the Labour Party and their budget allocation, arrogant beyond belief.

“Because they came in; they did these two massive budget transformations, getting rid of fuel poverty and introducing this inheritance tax, with no consultation on anything, something that the arrogance of a political party did without looking at the welfare, and no assessment was done on either of them.

“And it shows how bloody-minded some people can be, instead of thinking of how it affects the community in general.”

The council voted 26-12 in favour of writing to the UK Government, asking that the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer reconsider the new inheritance tax threshold and hold a full consultation.