Leader’s parting swipe at Welsh Government

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Conwy Council’s leader has taken a parting swipe at the Welsh Government for its “chronic underfunding” of the authority.

Abergele councillor Charlie McCoubrey, the leader of the Conwy First Independent Group, has resigned from the role of council leader, with his last formal appearance set to be at a special meeting on October 8.

Whilst Cllr McCoubrey is yet to give a reason for his departure, he has again taken the opportunity to criticise Welsh Government for “underfunding” the council.

The Abergele councillor has long cited the formula used to calculate the councils’ annual local government settlement.

“Burden”

It has been repeatedly stated that Conwy has one of the most elderly populations in the UK and receives significantly less per head than other North Wales councils such as Gwynedd and Denbighshire.

“It has been a huge privilege and an honour to serve as leader of CCBC since 2021, and I would like to record my sincere thanks to all my elected colleagues for putting their faith in me,” said Cllr McCoubrey after four years at the helm.

“I have done my best to highlight the chronic underfunding of local government in the face of rising demand at both a local and national level, resulting in an ever-increasing burden placed on council tax payers.

“Despite these pressures, I am very proud of the continuing efforts our officers make to provide essential services to our communities, especially our most vulnerable and frail.”

He added: “I would also like to thank my cabinet colleagues for all their help and support, and I look forward to continuing to work in my council ward and supporting the new administration.”

The Welsh Government was contacted for a comment